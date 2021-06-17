Josh Peck and Miranda Cosgrove have a Drake & Josh reunion in exclusive iCarly clip
Peck arrives on the Paramount+ revival to play Carly's new manager... but not if Freddie has anything to do with it.
JoJo Siwa says she wasn't invited to the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards
"I'm not sure why, but I just didn't get an invite," the singer said in an Instagram video addressing her absence from the 2022 award show.
See the cover for former Nickelodeon star Jennette McCurdy's memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died
The iCarly alum tells EW that the image for the book about her struggles as a child star with a domineering mom felt like "a good way of capturing the humor in the tragedy."
Melissa Joan Hart says Nickelodeon 'squashed' the Clarissa Explains It All reboot
The network apparently said na-na-na-no to the project after a few years of negotiations.
Kirk Baily, Salute Your Shorts star and veteran voice actor, dies at 59
Baily played the goofy camp counselor Ug on the '90s Nickelodeon series.
New Fairly OddParents series shows live-action Timmy all grown up
The new show, coming to Paramount+ this March, will focus on Timmy's 13-year-old cousin Viv inheriting fairy godparents Cosmo and Wanda.