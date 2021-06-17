Nickelodeon

Most Recent

Josh Peck and Miranda Cosgrove have a Drake & Josh reunion in exclusive iCarly clip
Peck arrives on the Paramount+ revival to play Carly's new manager... but not if Freddie has anything to do with it.
JoJo Siwa says she wasn't invited to the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards
"I'm not sure why, but I just didn't get an invite," the singer said in an Instagram video addressing her absence from the 2022 award show.
See the cover for former Nickelodeon star Jennette McCurdy's memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died
The iCarly alum tells EW that the image for the book about her struggles as a child star with a domineering mom felt like "a good way of capturing the humor in the tragedy."
Melissa Joan Hart says Nickelodeon 'squashed' the Clarissa Explains It All reboot
The network apparently said na-na-na-no to the project after a few years of negotiations.
Kirk Baily, Salute Your Shorts star and veteran voice actor, dies at 59
Baily played the goofy camp counselor Ug on the '90s Nickelodeon series.
New Fairly OddParents series shows live-action Timmy all grown up
The new show, coming to Paramount+ this March, will focus on Timmy's 13-year-old cousin Viv inheriting fairy godparents Cosmo and Wanda.
Advertisement

More Nickelodeon

Meagan Good was 'not ready' to see her former Cousin Skeeter costar strip in Harlem
'Harlem' star Meagan Good tells EW that working with Robert Ri'chard again was "the best" — but she had no idea it would involve seeing him in a jockstrap.
Blue's Clues hosts Steve, Joe, and Josh unite for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance
Three hosts from different eras of the Nick Jr. classic banded together to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary.
SNL's Kenan Thompson says working with Chris Farley was 'one of the greatest days I've ever seen'
Degrassi writer says Drake threatened legal action over his character's wheelchair storyline
Drake Bell speaks out after sentencing in child endangerment case: 'I make mistakes'
JoJo Siwa says Nickelodeon won't let her perform her own songs from new movie on tour
Stephen Colbert gets hug from ex Blue's Clues host we all needed after watching that touching video

Bring on the waterworks... again.

All Nickelodeon

The new iCarly reboot perfectly explains Sam's absence
TV // June 17, 2021
The Legend of Korra star Janet Varney says 'Korrasami' normalized same-sex relationships in animated shows
TV // June 15, 2021
Avatar actors Dante Basco, Janet Varney tease Braving the Elements podcast in trailer
TV // June 15, 2021
JoJo Siwa says she no longer has to kiss a man in upcoming movie Bounce
Movies // June 04, 2021
RuPaul's Drag Race queen Nina West responds to critics of Blue's Clues Pride song: 'LGBTQ+ families matter'
TV // June 01, 2021
JoJo Siwa goes rainbow bright for EW's digital Pride cover shoot
Celebrity // June 01, 2021
Nickelodeon launching Avatar: The Last Airbender and SpongeBob Squarepants podcasts
TV // May 13, 2021
Legends of the Hidden Temple reboot for adults saved by the CW after Quibi demise
TV // May 11, 2021
18 times Avatar: The Last Airbender was referenced in other pop culture
TV // April 02, 2021
SpongeBob SquarePants episode pulled over 'sensitivities' with the pandemic
TV // March 31, 2021
Here's what we know about upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender-inspired content so far
TV // March 25, 2021
Everything we know about the iCarly revival series: Cast, premiere date, plot, and more
TV // March 23, 2021
Avatar: The Last Airbender actor wants an Uncle Iroh's Tea Shop spin-off
TV // March 21, 2021
iCarly stars Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress, and Jerry Trainor reunite at Kids' Choice Awards
TV // March 14, 2021
Avatar: The Last Airbender is becoming a chibi comic for young readers
Books // February 26, 2021
New Rugrats series with original voice cast to debut this spring
TV // February 24, 2021
Nickelodeon to expand Avatar: The Last Airbender with creators — first up is an animated film
TV // February 24, 2021
Blue's Clues & You new alphabet song recognizes LGBTQ community: 'P is full of Pride'
TV // February 11, 2021
Justin Bieber, Stranger Things, and Ariana Grande top 2021 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards nominees
The Awardist // February 02, 2021
Miranda Cosgrove shares first on-set photo from iCarly revival
TV // January 27, 2021
Tuck Tucker, animator and storyboard director for Hey Arnold! and SpongeBob, dies at 59
TV // December 27, 2020
iCarly revival with Miranda Cosgrove and original stars in the works
TV // December 09, 2020
Your guide to the 2021 TV premiere dates
TV // December 09, 2020
Voice actor Rob Paulsen on his iconic roles, from Animaniacs to Rick and Morty
TV // November 20, 2020
Jamie Lynn Spears reunites with Zoey 101 cast in 'Follow Me' video
TV // October 27, 2020
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com