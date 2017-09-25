NFL

Tom Brady's short-lived retirement has football Twitter spiraling
"These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," Brady said in a statement.
Kendrick Lamar's 'po-po' lyric missing during Super Bowl halftime show
But Dr. Dre's anti-police lyric during "Still D.R.E." was intact.
Mickey Guyton to perform National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI
The trailblazing country singer said she's "shook" at the thought of singing the National Anthem, while the NFL also announced Jhené Aiko, Zedd, and Mary Mary as pre-show performers.
The best sports movies and TV shows
"Ties. And no playoffs. Why do you even do this?"
Colin Kaepernick returns to Madden NFL game series for first time since 2016
The top free-agent quarterback remains unsigned by an NFL team, but he's back on the virtual football field.
Zachary Levi to play NFL star Kurt Warner in American Underdog biopic
Shazam! actor will take the field as the St. Louis Rams quarterback in a new movie from the writer of Friday Night Lights.
The NFL's Watt brothers on why Ultimate Tag is more sport than game show
Phyllis George, Miss America turned sportscaster, dies at 70
Taylor Swift announces history-making two-stop Lover Fest U.S. tour
Is Jennifer Lopez going to be the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show performer?
Jay-Z's first move in NFL partnership is free concert with Meghan Trainor, Meek Mill, and Rapsody
Jay-Z partners with the NFL on music and social justice strategies
Maroon 5's Super Bowl halftime show: Well, that was boring

NFL #TakeAKnee protests supported by Kelly Clarkson, Shonda Rhimes
News // September 25, 2017
Super Bowl 50: Where to watch on TV and online
Article // February 07, 2016
Beyonce to headline Super Bowl halftime show
Article // October 16, 2012
