Stranger Things stars say supersize season 4 is 'like 5 movies rolled into 1'
The cast teases the scope of the penultimate season and previews how everything is "intensified."
From baked goods to bugs, Phil Rosenthal talks new season of Somebody Feed Phil
The professional foodie talks season 5 of his Netflix show, plus his new podcast and upcoming book. “It's a big, big world. Somebody’s gotta eat it.”
Ricky Gervais anticipated backlash to new stand-up special: 'Everyone's gonna complain'
In a recent Sirius XM interview, the comedian blamed the media for amplifying online outrage and predicted negative reactions to his Netflix special SuperNature.
Viewers slam Ricky Gervais for making trans women 'a punchline' in new Netflix special
The comedian received backlash over his new special, 'SuperNature,' that includes jokes about trans women's genitals and pronouns.
Be still our hearts! Heartstopper to bring more queer joy as Netflix renews it for seasons 2 and 3
"I'm gonna give the gays everything they want."
Shoppers, beware: New Stranger Things Monopoly game found with season 4 spoilers
Images of the game began circulating online last month.
The Umbrella Academy season 3 trailer teases super battles, a time paradox — and a surprise return
Check out the Sparrow Academy using their powers and the emergence of a new apocalyptic threat in the first full-length look at the upcoming season.
Meet the 5 new Iron Chefs taking over Kitchen Stadium in Netflix's reboot
The new iteration of Iron Chef will search for an "Iron Legend."
Squid Game creator says season 2 could land as early as 2023, promises new games will 'test' humanity
The 10 best drama movies on Netflix
Netflix will roast '3-time Super Bowl-losing' Tom Brady to kick off a new series of roasts
It's Polin season! Nicola Coughlan reveals Bridgerton season 3 will focus on Colin and Penelope
The Umbrella Academy star previews Ben's season 3 transformation

Justin H. Min and showrunner Steve Blackman tease how growing up in the Sparrow Academy has changed Ben Hargreeves.

Resident Evil showrunner teases greater mystery behind swapping Wesker's race for Netflix series
TV // May 12, 2022
Alton Brown reveals why he left Food Network for Netflix's new Iron Chef series
TV // May 12, 2022
The Resident Evil video games are the backstory for Netflix's live-action series
TV // May 12, 2022
Mel and Jack get cozy in first look at Virgin River season 4
TV // May 11, 2022
The 10 best Netflix original movies
Movies // May 11, 2022
What to Watch: Our Father is a harrowing fertility horror story
What to Watch // May 11, 2022
Sandra Oh reveals the Killing Eve pilot scene that was cut but eventually used in the final season
The Awardist Podcast Episodes // May 10, 2022
Stranger Things star says season 4 villain is 'a real wink to the great horror baddies of the past'
TV // May 10, 2022
Peaky Blinders stars share what it was like to film the final season
TV // May 09, 2022
Adam Sandler talks bringing his passion for hoops and heart to basketball drama Hustle
Movies // May 09, 2022
Love Is Blind? The Ultimatum? What's the best trashy reality dating show?
TV // May 06, 2022
Along for the Ride director talks working with Sarah Dessen to make the perfect summer movie
Movies // May 06, 2022
Trailer for Selling Sunset spin-off Selling the OC brings profanity, drama, and tears to the beach
TV // May 06, 2022
Bob the Drag Queen, Mo Amer, Catherine Cohen, and more comedians reveal what shaped their comedic voice
Events // May 06, 2022
First Cobra Kai season 5 trailer teases the Chozen-Silver showdown we're dying to see
TV // May 06, 2022
Frank Langella responds to Netflix firing and allegations of misconduct: 'This is not fair'
TV // May 05, 2022
Netflix goes for the throat in first look at new YA vampire series First Kill
TV // May 05, 2022
Dave Chappelle refuses to let onstage attack 'overshadow the magic' of historic show
Celebrity // May 04, 2022
Ozark showrunner breaks down intense finale, Ruth's fate, and the Byrdes' never-ending problems
TV // May 04, 2022
Jamie Foxx helps Dave Chappelle fight off attacker who tackled him on stage during stand-up set
Celebrity // May 04, 2022
The Circle boss explains how they got two Spice Girls to play as catfish
TV // May 04, 2022
See new and familiar faces in The Umbrella Academy season 3 first-look photos
TV // May 03, 2022
Jason Bateman is rewatching Ozark with his 15-year-old daughter
TV // May 03, 2022
Heartstopper stars Kit Connor, Joe Locke talk chemistry reads and potential season 2
TV // May 02, 2022
From shocking deaths to ultimate betrayals, here's what happens in Ozark's series finale
TV // May 02, 2022
