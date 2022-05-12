Stranger Things stars say supersize season 4 is 'like 5 movies rolled into 1'
The cast teases the scope of the penultimate season and previews how everything is "intensified."
From baked goods to bugs, Phil Rosenthal talks new season of Somebody Feed Phil
The professional foodie talks season 5 of his Netflix show, plus his new podcast and upcoming book. “It's a big, big world. Somebody’s gotta eat it.”
Ricky Gervais anticipated backlash to new stand-up special: 'Everyone's gonna complain'
In a recent Sirius XM interview, the comedian blamed the media for amplifying online outrage and predicted negative reactions to his Netflix special SuperNature.
Viewers slam Ricky Gervais for making trans women 'a punchline' in new Netflix special
The comedian received backlash over his new special, 'SuperNature,' that includes jokes about trans women's genitals and pronouns.
Be still our hearts! Heartstopper to bring more queer joy as Netflix renews it for seasons 2 and 3
"I'm gonna give the gays everything they want."
Shoppers, beware: New Stranger Things Monopoly game found with season 4 spoilers
Images of the game began circulating online last month.