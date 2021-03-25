Neon

Most Recent

Kristen Stewart declares 'surgery is the new sex' in new Crimes of the Future trailer
David Cronenberg returns to body horror with a film about humans experimenting with their organs.
How Petite Maman director Céline Sciamma crafted her wondrous time-travel fairy tale
And what she learned from making Portrait of a Lady on Fire.
5 anonymous Oscars voters reveal their juicy secret ballot picks: 'Boring white guy? Gotta go!'
"Another white guy reminiscing about his white guy childhood? It's so boring to me," says one of EW's surveyed Academy members that revealed the Oscars contenders they voted for.
Spider-Man, Squid Game, WandaVision win big at 2022 Critics Choice Super Awards: See the full list
See the full list of fan-favorite movies and TV shows that won at the Critics Choice Super Awards, also including Dune, No Time to Die, Loki, Yellowjackets, Midnight Mass, and more.
Riz Ahmed's Flee documentary breaks strange Oscars record
Ahmed and co-producer Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's searing hybrid film Flee is the first movie to be nominated for Best Documentary, International Feature, and Animated Feature in the same year.
Drive My Car wins Best Picture, three other major prizes at National Society of Film Critics awards
The Japanese film also sped away with the prizes for Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Actor.
Advertisement

More Neon

Best of 2021 (Behind the Scenes): Meet the chef who taught Nicolas Cage how to cook like a pro in Pig
Portland chef Gabriel Rucker dishes on his role as a food consultant on the acclaimed indie film.
The rise and rise of Riz Ahmed
Fresh off his Oscar nod for 'Sound of Metal,' the Emmy-winning actor returns this winter with three new projects. Welcome to the Riz-aissance.
Spencer director Pablo Larraín on the casting stories and set secrets behind his Diana biopic
Spencer review: Kristen Stewart dazzles in unconventional Princess Diana biopic
The Lost Daughter, Squid Game ignite awards season with Gotham Awards nominations
Titane director reveals how she made a 'monstrous' metal car baby via car sex
Kristen Stewart finds her voice as Princess Diana in the new Spencer trailer

The new look at director Pablo Larraín's portrait of the Princess Di allows viewers to finally hear how Stewart sounds portraying the icon.

All Neon

Creepy trailer for Ben Wheatley's pandemic horror movie hits different in the COVID era
Movies // March 25, 2021
Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana movie Spencer finds its Prince Charles
Movies // March 25, 2021
Borat 2, Palm Springs, and more among 2021 Writers Guild Awards nominees
The Awardist // February 16, 2021
Kristen Stewart debuts as Princess Diana in first look at Pablo Larraín's Spencer
Movies // January 27, 2021
This is a great Oscar season for documentaries — Romania's Collective is the latest proof
Oscars // December 03, 2020
You can watch COVID-19 documentary Totally Under Control for free through Election Day
Movies // October 29, 2020
How Totally Under Control pulled off a secret, explosive COVID-19 documentary
Movies // October 15, 2020
Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan spark an intoxicating romance in first Ammonite trailer
Movies // August 25, 2020
Why the isolation doc Spaceship Earth feels so tailor-made for this moment
Documentary // May 09, 2020
Andy Samberg's Palm Springs breaks Sundance sales record by 69 cents
Film Festivals // January 28, 2020
Bong Joon Ho's Oscar-nominated Parasite coming back to U.S. theaters — with a twist
Movies // January 22, 2020
Dec. 13-15 weekend movie preview: Jumanji sequel, Bombshell, more blast into theaters
Movies // December 12, 2019
New movies preview: Playmobil, Aeronauts soar into theaters over Dec. 6-8 weekend
Movies // December 06, 2019
2019 New York Film Critics Circle Awards honor The Irishman, Us
The Awardist // December 04, 2019
Alfre Woodard's Oscar-worthy performance stuns in first Clemency trailer
Movies // September 19, 2019
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com