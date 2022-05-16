NBC

Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia break down that final Jack and Rebecca scene in This Is Us
Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, and Dan Fogelman take you inside that emotional reunion.
Chicago P.D. star Patrick Flueger says you'll have to wait until next season for a Burzek resolution
"I'm going to have to wait until next season! They don't tell us anything!"
Bowen Yang says 'Trend Forecasters' likely won't return unless Aidy Bryant comes back to host SNL
Bryant left 'Saturday Night Live' with the season 47 finale, and Yang says he 'wouldn't dream' of doing the beloved sketch without her.
This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown breaks down Randall's huge political revelation in finale
Brown, creator Dan Fogelman, and Susan Kelechi Watson offer insights into Randall's future.
This Is Us creator breaks down the big questions of the 'simple' series finale
Dan Fogelman offers insights into the time-warping family drama's final episode, which was years in the making.
Watch Natasha Lyonne impersonate her former landlord Michael Rapaport in cut Saturday Night Live sketch
The bit included the SNL host playing a very meta joke on her past.
This Is Us stars brace for the End: 'I don't know how to say goodbye'
Watch the cast of the hit family drama look back at all the crying and laughing — before dropping hints about the finale — in EW's Around the Table.
Pete Davidson makes final SNL appearance, shares advice from Lorne Michaels: 'Let's screw this up together'
The comedian shared what the creator said when he was hired and after news of his quick engagement to Ariana Grande.
Saturday Night Live recap: Natasha Lyonne makes hosting debut on season 47 finale
Pete Davidson shares emotional goodbye message ahead of his last Saturday Night Live episode: 'I'm so happy and sad'
How the teen stars of This Is Us pulled off the Big Three's most transformative years
The Blacklist recap: Red is out for blood
Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney are also leaving SNL

Pete Davidson was previously reported to be exiting the show.

This Is Us stars brace you for Rebecca's deathbed: 'This is gonna wreck people'
TV // May 16, 2022
In Office BFFs, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey spill Dunder Mifflin tea with personal stories and photos
Books // May 16, 2022
Billboard Music Awards 2022: See the full winners list
Music // May 15, 2022
Saturday Night Live recap: Selena Gomez has fun in her hosting debut
Recaps // May 15, 2022
The Blacklist recap: Mystery (finally) solved
Recaps // May 14, 2022
Meet Randall and Beth's daughters on This Is Us: Tess, Annie, and Déjà 
TV // May 13, 2022
Natasha Lyonne to make Saturday Night Live hosting debut with Japanese Breakfast on season 47 finale
TV // May 13, 2022
Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey on why it would've been 'sad and wrong' for The Office to go beyond season 9
TV // May 13, 2022
Here's every show canceled or renewed by the broadcast networks
TV // May 12, 2022
NBC cancels Kenan, Mr. Mayor, and The Endgame
TV // May 12, 2022
This Is Us producers break down the Big Three's big decision about Rebecca
TV // May 10, 2022
This Is Us recap: The Big Three debate Rebecca's future
Recaps // May 10, 2022
Bob Odenkirk credits Chris Farley for wanting to try dramatic acting: 'I can't compete with that'
TV // May 10, 2022
Bobby Moynihan says Danny DeVito once 'attacked' him over Saturday Night Live impression: 'I made it!'
TV // May 10, 2022
This Is Us producers brace you for 'incredibly hard questions' about Rebecca in tonight's episode
TV // May 10, 2022
Saturday Night Live recap: Benedict Cumberbatch brings laughs to Mother's Day weekend
Recaps // May 08, 2022
Amir Arison breaks down Aram's trippy episode of The Blacklist
TV // May 06, 2022
The Blacklist recap: Welcome to psychedelic Groundhog's Day 
Recaps // May 06, 2022
This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia explains why Jack's flaws make him more appealing
The Awardist Podcast Episodes // May 05, 2022
This Is (no longer) Us: Stars celebrate, mourn final day of filming
TV // May 05, 2022
Get a first look at Mozhan Marnò's return to The Blacklist in Aram-centric episode
TV // May 05, 2022
This Is Us star Jon Huertas breaks down that life-of-Miguel episode and his flash-forward fate
TV // May 03, 2022
This Is Us star Jon Huertas braces you for tonight's maximum Miguel episode
TV // May 03, 2022
What to Watch podcast: American Idol celebrates 20 years with a massive reunion
What to Watch Podcast Episodes // May 02, 2022
The Blacklist recap: One bad acid trip
Recaps // April 29, 2022
