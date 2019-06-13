National Geographic

Succession sweeps all 5 slots in a single DGA Awards category
West Side Story, The Power of the Dog, Dune, more received a big Oscars boost while Succession previously swept an entire category among the DGA Awards nominations.
Daniel Dae Kim and Tony Goldwyn investigate a deadly threat in The Hot Zone: Anthrax trailer
The actors play an FBI agent and a microbiologist in season 2 of NatGeo's fact-based anthology series.
17 new 9/11 documentaries to commemorate 20th anniversary
What to watch, when, and how you can watch them.
Watch Chris Hemsworth give a shark an anal swab: 'Let's dig in, shall we?
And it's all in the name of science.
Watch Keegan-Michael Key show off his Obama impression for Bear Grylls in Running Wild clip
Watch The Office star Rainn Wilson and Bear Grylls strip naked in revealing Running Wild clip
Wilson and Grylls bare it all for the love of the wild.
Anthony Mackie wishes he had his stuntman on hand in Running Wild With Bear Grylls clip
How Billie Holiday and Aretha Franklin responded to adversity: 'You are not taking me down'
Pulitzer winner Suzan-Lori Parks speaks to EW about how she approached telling the stories of two music icons.
Genius stars look back on the first time they heard Aretha Franklin's music
Cynthia Erivo won the role of Aretha Franklin on Genius by singing on a red carpet
Watch Cynthia Erivo become the Queen of Soul in new Genius: Aretha trailer
Parental guidance: The best kid-friendly entertainment picks for February and March
Watch Gordon Ramsay get pooped on while milking a cow in Uncharted clip

The MasterChef may be a pro in the kitchen, but when it comes to farming, accidents happen.

Gordon Ramsay traverses Uncharted food territory in trailer for new series
TV // June 13, 2019
Cosmos to return in 2019 with Possible Worlds
TV // January 13, 2018
See Antonio Banderas as Pablo Picasso in Genius season 2 trailer
TV // January 12, 2018
Will Smith to host new Darren Aronofsky National Geographic series One Strange Rock
TV // December 05, 2017
Chris Evans to narrate 8-part Nat Geo documentary series, Chain of Command
TV // November 29, 2017
Katy Perry discovers the truth about her own Twitter profile, thanks to Neil deGrasse Tyson
TV // November 11, 2017
Morgan Freeman interviews Bill Clinton in new season of The Story of Us
TV // September 12, 2017
Katie Couric recalls 'intense' and 'distraught' scene at Charlottesville protest: 'It breaks my heart'
News // August 18, 2017
NatGeo orders The Right Stuff scripted adaptation from Leonardo DiCaprio
TV // July 25, 2017
Genius season 2 subject revealed!
TV // June 21, 2017
Meet the young, sexy Einstein of Genius, Johnny Flynn
TV // April 25, 2017
Genius cast, crew talk Einstein's 'sex appeal' and 'history repeating itself'
TV // April 20, 2017
Kate Bosworth, Michael Kelly, Jason Ritter set for Nat Geo's Long Road Home
TV // March 23, 2017
Katie Couric talks to transgender teen in moving Gender Revolution clip
TV // February 06, 2017
Einstein plays Lady Gaga in NatGeo's first Super Bowl ad
TV // February 03, 2017
Watch the moving trailer for Katie Couric's Gender Revolution documentary
TV // January 12, 2017
Geoffrey Rush channels Albert Einstein in Genius trailer
TV // January 05, 2017
Mars: National Geographic series pulls off pre-enactment
Article // December 06, 2016
Geoffrey Rush photo shows him as Albert Einstein in Genius
Article // November 12, 2016
Neil deGrasse Tyson reads mean tweets about his sci-fi film critiques
Article // November 13, 2015
Dawn of Humanity: NOVA, National Geographic to debut human fossil record film
Article // September 10, 2015
President Bill Clinton to appear on 'StarTalk' season 2 premiere
Article // July 29, 2015
'Titanic,' 'Seinfeld' top best of '90s poll
Article // June 25, 2014
'Brain Games' National Geographic Channel
Article // April 19, 2013
