Mumford & Sons guitarist Winston Marshall officially leaves band to speak freely after political controversy
"I hope in distancing myself from them I am able to speak my mind without them suffering the consequences," the musician said.
Mumford & Sons member 'taking time away from the band' after promoting right-wing pundit's book
Banjo player Winston Marshall says he's going to "examine [his] blindspots."
Mumford & Sons member Winston Marshall under fire for praising far-right pundit
Even bands Portugal The Man and Unknown Mortal Orchestra have weighed in on the situation.
Jason Sudeikis and his Ted Lasso costars on making the feel-good TV hit of 2020
The Apple TV+ comedy chronicling the fish-out-of-water adventures of an American football coach in London is spreading joy with its good-natured lead.
Rockstar guest stars: 7 best celeb portrayals of musicians in videos
Music industry vows to pause business as usual Tuesday in solidarity with black community
Quincy Jones, Eminem, the Rolling Stones, and more agreed to take part in #TheShowMustBePaused initiative.
A look at the Game of Thrones references in new soundtrack album For The Throne
Bravalla: Mumford & Sons, Zara Larsson condemn sexual assaults at Swedish music festivals
Zara Larsson also spoke out after Bravalla
Adele: Favorite breakup songs revealed
Mumford and Sons new collaborative EP Johannesberg is here
Mumford & Sons' Ted Dwane details the group's new South African-influenced EP
Mumford and Sons: North Carolina concert profits donated to LGBT charities
Mumford & Sons announce U.S. tour dates, release new single

Mumford & Sons release slow-burning 'Snake Eyes'
Article // April 20, 2015
Mumford & Sons announce tour, drop new live video
Article // April 13, 2015
Mumford & Sons swear off banjos on 'The Wolf'
Article // April 09, 2015
Mumford & Sons debut 'Believe' first single off third studio album
Article // March 09, 2015
Mumford & Sons go electric for third album
Article // March 02, 2015
Mumford & Sons taking 'a considerable amount of time off' after 'Babel' tour
Article // September 22, 2013
Jack White, Marcus Mumford among performers at 'Inside Llewyn Davis' concert
Article // August 19, 2013
Mumford & Sons enlist comedy quartet for spoof video
Article // August 05, 2013
Lollapalooza, Day 2: Mumford & Sons, Kendrick Lamar, Postal Service
Music Festivals // August 04, 2013
Mumford & Sons announce new dates for cancelled shows
Article // June 24, 2013
Mumford & Sons cancel Bonnaroo performance
Article // June 14, 2013
Mumford & Sons postpone dates due to bassist's surgery
Article // June 11, 2013
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis perform 'Same Love' for ONE's agit8 campaign: Watch it here -- EXCLUSIVE
Article // June 10, 2013
Lollapalooza lineup: the Killers, Mumford, Vampire Weekend, Phoenix
Article // March 19, 2013
Mumford & Sons' 'Whispers in the Dark' video
Article // March 11, 2013
The Great Folk Rock Revival: how bands like Mumford & Sons and the Lumineers are leading a global phenomenon -- plus an ultimate Spotify playlist
Article // February 21, 2013
One Direction and Mumford highlight Brit Awards
Article // February 21, 2013
Bonnaroo lineup announced: Mumford, McCartney, and more
Article // February 19, 2013
Grammys 2013: Who is opening tonight and other last-minute tidbits about the show
Article // February 10, 2013
Mumford and Sons announce dates, lineups for 'Stopovers' mini-fest
Article // February 05, 2013
Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Mumford & Sons added to Grammy lineup
Article // January 09, 2013
Jon Stewart will host Bruce Springsteen tribute featuring Elton John, Mumford & Sons, Faith Hill, more
Article // January 02, 2013
Grammy Nominations 2013: Your water cooler cheat sheet!
Article // December 06, 2012
Grammy nominations: Frank Ocean, fun., Black Keys dominate
Article // December 05, 2012
Mumford & Sons' new 'Lover of the Light' video
Article // November 05, 2012
