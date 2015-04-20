Mumford & Sons guitarist Winston Marshall officially leaves band to speak freely after political controversy
"I hope in distancing myself from them I am able to speak my mind without them suffering the consequences," the musician said.
Mumford & Sons member 'taking time away from the band' after promoting right-wing pundit's book
Banjo player Winston Marshall says he's going to "examine [his] blindspots."
Mumford & Sons member Winston Marshall under fire for praising far-right pundit
Even bands Portugal The Man and Unknown Mortal Orchestra have weighed in on the situation.
