The Challenge: All Stars 3 eliminated players reveal why [SPOILER] quit
"I've never been in pain like that before."
The Challenge: All Stars 3 recap: Jordan and Nia's friendship becomes something… more
Who was sent home in "She's Back?"
Briana says Kail 'can kiss my ass' in Teen Mom 2 Reunion sneak preview
Briana DeJesus continues her endless war of words with Kail Lowry in this first look at part 2 of the reunion.
The Challenge: All Stars 3 eliminated player vows revenge: 'I will return the favor'
[SPOILER] is already planning his revenge on the player who orchestrated his elimination in this week's episode.
The Challenge: All Stars 3 recap: The vets are dropping like flies
Who was sent home in "Treehouse of Horror?"
GTL 2.0! A whole new Jersey Shore cast leads a slew of fresh MTV and VH1 reality shows
Don't worry, the O.G. 'Jersey' crew is back with another season of 'Family Reunion'. Plus, 'All Star Shore'...and something called 'Buckhead Shore'?
The Challenge: All Stars 3 recap: Heavy hitters leave in the first 2 episodes
Who was sent home in "An All Star Is Born" and "You've Been Sabotaged!"?
Wes Bergmann reveals how The Challenge: All Stars 3 'turned into a war' for him
"It wasn't the vacation that I was hoping it was going to be," the two-time Challenge champ says of making his debut on the Paramount+ spinoff series.
Jordan Wiseley talks The Challenge: All Stars 3 and how Ukraine humanitarian work changed him
The Real World Homecoming's Tokyo talks 'Come on Be My Baby Tonight' and ghostwriting porn
Uh-oh, Julie's white-girl wasted in Real World Homecoming: New Orleans preview
Real World Homecoming: New Orleans trailer trolls down memory lane with 'Come on Be My Baby Tonight'
Teen Wolf The Movie adds Ian Bohen, Khylin Rhambo, and ... Derek Hale's son?

Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O live on: Jackass Forever debuts at No. 1 at the box office
Movies // February 06, 2022
16 and Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer dies at 26
TV // January 16, 2022
Johnny Knoxville says his penis is in 'great working order' after injuring it during Jackass stunt
Movies // January 14, 2022
The Challenge: All Stars 2 recap: And the winners are ...
Recaps // January 13, 2022
The Challenge: All Stars 2 winners reveal everything you didn't see in the grueling 2-day final
TV // January 13, 2022
Brad Fiorenza and Jodi Weatherton reveal the true story behind The Challenge: All Stars 2 exit
TV // January 07, 2022
The Challenge: All Stars 2 recap: 2 legends fall before the final begins
Recaps // January 06, 2022
The Challenge: All Stars 2 recap: The saga of the stolen Greek salad
Recaps // December 30, 2021
Tami Roman schools her costars on their use of the N-word on Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles
TV // December 30, 2021
The Challenge: All Stars 2 recap: A strong player gets eliminated by... a pregnancy test
Recaps // December 23, 2021
The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies reunion recap: Fessy wants to fight CT, CT ignores him
Recaps // December 22, 2021
The Challenge: All Stars 2 recap: The new Pole Wrestle king emerges in a brutal showdown
Recaps // December 17, 2021
CT Tamburello addresses his future on The Challenge and if he'd join the All Stars spin-off
TV // December 16, 2021
The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies winners speak: 'It's been a long road to get to here'
TV // December 15, 2021
The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies recap: And the winner is ...
Recaps // December 15, 2021
The Challenge: All Stars 2 recap: The old Tina returns with a vengeance
Recaps // December 10, 2021
The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies eliminated player breaks down that 'night of pure hell'
TV // December 10, 2021
Lady Gaga gets sweet and sassy with Tony Bennett in first MTV Unplugged footage
Music // December 09, 2021
The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies recap: The night of eliminations ends in tears and betrayal
Recaps // December 08, 2021
Ayanna Mackins explains why she threw Sophia Pasquis into elimination on The Challenge: All Stars 2
TV // December 08, 2021
Derrick Kosinski vows revenge after 'dirty, vindictive, hostile' move on The Challenge: All Stars 2
TV // December 03, 2021
The Challenge: All Stars 2 recap: It's a legend vs. legend elimination showdown
Recaps // December 02, 2021
The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies eliminated player admits the mistake that cost him the game
TV // December 01, 2021
The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies recap: The final elimination is here — with a massive twist
Recaps // December 01, 2021
See first look at Farrah Abraham's return for Teen Mom: OG spin-off: 'Some drama went down'
TV // November 30, 2021
