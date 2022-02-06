The Challenge: All Stars 3 eliminated players reveal why [SPOILER] quit
"I've never been in pain like that before."
The Challenge: All Stars 3 recap: Jordan and Nia's friendship becomes something… more
Who was sent home in "She's Back?"
Briana says Kail 'can kiss my ass' in Teen Mom 2 Reunion sneak preview
Briana DeJesus continues her endless war of words with Kail Lowry in this first look at part 2 of the reunion.
The Challenge: All Stars 3 eliminated player vows revenge: 'I will return the favor'
[SPOILER] is already planning his revenge on the player who orchestrated his elimination in this week's episode.
The Challenge: All Stars 3 recap: The vets are dropping like flies
Who was sent home in "Treehouse of Horror?"
GTL 2.0! A whole new Jersey Shore cast leads a slew of fresh MTV and VH1 reality shows
Don't worry, the O.G. 'Jersey' crew is back with another season of 'Family Reunion'. Plus, 'All Star Shore'...and something called 'Buckhead Shore'?