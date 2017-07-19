MSNBC

Most Recent

17 new 9/11 documentaries to commemorate 20th anniversary
What to watch, when, and how you can watch them.
Regina King stunned at rumors she's directing new Superman movie
The star learned the news during a live interview.
Midwin Charles, CNN and MSNBC legal analyst, dies at 47
Family and colleagues remember the TV personality and defense attorney as a "brilliant spirit and beautiful soul."
Leslie Jones finally makes MSNBC debut and yes, she also loves Steve Kornacki
The comedian also goes off on anti-maskers, saying, "When are you going to start thinking about each other instead of our own agendas?”
Rachel Maddow warns viewers after partner tests positive for COVID-19: 'Don't get this thing'
Eva Longoria laments diminishing Black women voters: 'They saved this country'
“In my effort to celebrate Latina turnout, I diminished the importance of the Black women's vote in this election," Longoria admits. "And what I said was wrong."
Advertisement

More MSNBC

MSNBC's Steve Kornacki answers the internet's burning questions, reacts to thirsty tweets
Jimmy Fallon surprises chart-throb Steve Kornacki for being MSNBC's election map daddy
Fallon said thank you with a bottle of Jack Daniels and a Subway $5 gift card.
How MSNBC's Steve Kornacki became a viral sensation in the wake of Election Night
NBC News employee dies after testing positive for coronavirus
Mika Brzezinski apologizes for 'crass and offensive' homophobic term on Morning Joe
MSNBC's Joy Reid apologizes for homophobic blog posts after unproven hacking claims
Three T-rex pranksters crash tax talk segment on MSNBC

All MSNBC

Trump's voter fraud commission vice chair floats conspiratorial election claim on MSNBC
TV // July 19, 2017
Yes, Katy Tur and Jake Sherman quoted Phish lyrics on MSNBC
Music // July 12, 2017
Kellyanne Conway defends Trump's Mika Brzezinski 'face-lift' tweets
TV // June 30, 2017
MSNBC weekly ratings beat Fox News, CNN for first time ever
TV // May 22, 2017
Rachel Maddow: We have Trump's tax returns
TV // March 14, 2017
Kal Penn explains how he raised over $500,000 for Syrian refugees
News // January 30, 2017
Greta Van Susteren to host new show on MSNBC
TV // January 05, 2017
Donald Trump: MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle apologizes for Fox News party story
Article // December 09, 2016
Chris Matthews on Melania Trump's looks: Hot mic catches comments
Article // May 05, 2016
Brian Williams is returning to primetime news for the Iowa caucus
Article // January 26, 2016
MSNBC apologizes for Cinco de Mayo segment
Article // May 06, 2014
Lawrence O'Donnell on extended leave following taxi accident
Article // April 14, 2014
'Ronan Farrow Daily' premiere review: New news for the young youth
Article // February 24, 2014
Alec Baldwin vows to quit public life, adds names to enemies list
Article // February 24, 2014
'Late Night with Seth Meyers': Watch the first promo
Article // January 06, 2014
Mitt Romney accepts MSNBC host's apology after black grandson joke
Article // January 06, 2014
MSNBC's Thomas Roberts named host of 'Way Too Early'
Article // January 03, 2014
Martin Bashir resigns from MSNBC following Sarah Palin comments
Article // December 04, 2013
Rand Paul lifts speech from Wikipedia's 'Gattaca' entry
Article // October 30, 2013
Alec Baldwin's new MSNBC show: See a promo
Article // October 01, 2013
Alec Baldwin gets MSNBC talk show
Article // September 05, 2013
Chris Matthews apologizes on behalf of 'all white people'
Article // July 19, 2013
Russell Brand takes MSNBC show to task in new column
Article // July 02, 2013
Hear President Obama call Prop 8 plaintiffs
Article // June 26, 2013
Russell Brand holds his own in awkward MSNBC interview
Article // June 18, 2013
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com