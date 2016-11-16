Miley Cyrus says she's been asked why she sounds like a man her whole singing career
"My whole life, whether in vocal training or just continuing to hone my craft, it's always been about, 'Why do you sound like a man?'"
For S&M2, Metallica aimed to balance the past and present
Drummer Lars Ulrich on avoiding nostalgia, and why the band decided to reunite with the San Francisco Symphony.
Foo Fighters invite 10-year-old fan on stage to cover Metallica with them
Collier Cash Rule proved his mettle as he played 'Enter Sandman' with the band
Carpool Karaoke: The Series series trailer reunites the Stark sisters
The ladies of House Stark are hitting the road for Apple Music's new series
James Corden's parents mingle with stars at the Grammys
Watch Malcolm Corden play sax with John Legend while Margaret dances along