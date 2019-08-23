Marvel Television

Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and other Defenders shows find new streaming home on Disney+
Disney+ is adding new parental controls to the platform to accommodate the shows' more mature ratings.
Marvel's limited-edition advent calendar comes with 24 pins themed to its Disney+ series
Hurry, it's on sale exclusively at Amazon right now.
Every comic-book reference in the first Hawkeye trailer
The first trailer for Marvel's upcoming Disney+ series runs deep with homages to the comic run it's based on: from tracksuits to pizza dogs.
Hasbro unveils new figurines for Marvel's What If…?, including Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa Star-Lord
The new Marvel series lands at Disney+ on August 11.
James Gunn says Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be a 'heavier' story
The director is currently prepping the final chapter of his Marvel trilogy.
Animation veteran Tara Strong talks crafting Loki's mysterious Miss Minutes
The voiceover actress speaks with EW about playing the only animated character in the Disney+ superhero series.
Every Marvel TV show ranked, from Inhumans to Hawkeye
Your exclusive first look at new Falcon and the Winter Soldier merch is finally here
Funko Pops, T-shirts, and more to usher in the new Cap.
Loki trailer introduces Tom Hiddleston to time travel bureaucracy
Watch other MCU actors tease The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars at EW's virtual premiere event
Hulu cancels Marvel's Helstrom after 1 season
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. cast reacts to their characters' finale fates
Daredevil actor says Marvel exec cut his storyline because 'nobody gives a s—' about Asian people

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. unveils timey-wimey final season teaser
TV // August 23, 2019
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. bosses explain what those twists mean for the final season
TV // August 02, 2019
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. to end with season 7
Comic-Con // July 18, 2019
Marvel's Jessica Jones boss breaks down Trish and Jessica's series finale fates
TV // June 18, 2019
Marvel's Jessica Jones premiere recap: 'I hate heroism'
Recaps // June 14, 2019
Marvel's Jessica Jones prepares for the end in final season trailer
TV // June 06, 2019
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. reveals fresh look at Sarge's mysterious new team
TV // May 13, 2019
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. bosses answer burning season 6 premiere questions
TV // May 10, 2019
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season premiere recap: The search for Fitz
Recaps // May 10, 2019
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Clark Gregg explains his 'ruthless' new character Sarge
TV // May 10, 2019
What you need to remember from season 5 of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
TV // May 10, 2019
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars on season 6 return: 'It was like a rebirth'
TV // May 09, 2019
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ventures into space to find Fitz in exclusive clip
TV // May 07, 2019
Clark Gregg vows to 'burn it all down' in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 6 trailer
TV // May 02, 2019
The Gifted boss says there's 'more to learn' about [SPOILER]'s fate
TV // February 12, 2019
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Clark Gregg teases his 'very strange,' 'mysterious' season 6 role
TV // February 05, 2019
Daredevil boss answers burning season 3 questions, talks potential season 4
TV // October 19, 2018
Marvel's Daredevil boss on season 3's epic one-take fight scene
TV // October 19, 2018
Meet the cast of Marvel's Cloak & Dagger
TV // April 16, 2018
Marvel's Cloak & Dagger: Jaime Zevallos and Emma Lahana's characters are revealed
TV // April 16, 2018
Jessica Jones season 2's Trish music video released in full
TV // March 30, 2018
Donald Glover, FX exit Deadpool animated series
TV // March 25, 2018
Medusa has a bad hair day in new Inhumans trailer
TV // September 27, 2017
Inhumans: Lockjaw poster celebrates royal family's favorite pup
TV // August 26, 2017
Amy Acker books leading role in Fox's Marvel mutant pilot
TV // March 02, 2017
