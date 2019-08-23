Marvel Television

MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. - “Orientation (Part One)” - Coulson and the team find themselves stranded on a mysterious ship in outer space, and that’s just the beginning of the nightmare to come, when “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” returns for its highly anticipated fifth season with a special two-hour premiere, FRIDAY, DEC. 1 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Jennifer Clasen) CHLOE BENNET, CLARK GREGG, ELIZABETH HENSTRIDGE