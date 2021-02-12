Diego Luna's Star Wars series will follow a 'revolution-averse' Andor who's 'kind of a mess'
The team behind Disney+'s upcoming Andor divulges what the show is about.
Obi-Wan Kenobi director explains why it's 'a very dark time to be a Jedi'
Deborah Chow says we’re getting closer to seeing the Alec Guinness version of A New Hope.
Jedi: Fallen Order sequel is officially confirmed along with two other Star Wars games
Fallen Order has not fallen.
Patty Jenkins' Star Wars movie delayed as Wonder Woman director juggles busy schedule
Jenkins was announced as the helmer of Star Wars: Rogue Squadron last year.
The YouTuber behind that viral deepfake Mandalorian video now officially works for Lucasfilm
The YouTuber known as Shamook who deepfaked Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian now has a Star Wars job.
The unreleased Star Wars series that Disney doesn't want you to see
"There isn't an interest in releasing this content on Disney+ from Lucasfilm," says co-creator Seth Green of the shelved Star Wars Detours series