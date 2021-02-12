Lucasfilm

Diego Luna's Star Wars series will follow a 'revolution-averse' Andor who's 'kind of a mess'
The team behind Disney+'s upcoming Andor divulges what the show is about.
Obi-Wan Kenobi director explains why it's 'a very dark time to be a Jedi'
Deborah Chow says we’re getting closer to seeing the Alec Guinness version of A New Hope.
Jedi: Fallen Order sequel is officially confirmed along with two other Star Wars games
Fallen Order has not fallen.
Patty Jenkins' Star Wars movie delayed as Wonder Woman director juggles busy schedule
Jenkins was announced as the helmer of Star Wars: Rogue Squadron last year.
The YouTuber behind that viral deepfake Mandalorian video now officially works for Lucasfilm
The YouTuber known as Shamook who deepfaked Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian now has a Star Wars job.
The unreleased Star Wars series that Disney doesn't want you to see
"There isn't an interest in releasing this content on Disney+ from Lucasfilm," says co-creator Seth Green of the shelved Star Wars Detours series
Harrison Ford injures shoulder while shooting Indiana Jones 5
A spokesperson for Disney says the 78-year-old actor sustained an injury during rehearsal for a fight scene.
Every upcoming Star Wars movie and TV series in the works
All the 'Star Wars' movies and TV shows heading to theaters and Disney+.
Liam Neeson dispels rumors of an Obi-Wan Kenobi series role: 'I haven't been approached'
Star Wars actors from Mark Hamill to Pedro Pascal celebrate May the Fourth
Every Star Wars film ranked from worst to best
Disney unveils its first real-life retractable lightsaber — and it looks incredible
Ewan McGregor says it 'was quite difficult' when the Star Wars prequels weren't 'well received'

The actor also teases his upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney+.

Gina Carano lands movie deal with The Daily Wire after Lucasfilm firing for offensive posts
Movies // February 12, 2021
New Indiana Jones video game with 'original story' in the works
Gaming // January 12, 2021
Pedro Pascal is flying high on The Mandalorian, but defining success by his earthly bonds
TV // November 20, 2020
Lucasfilm executive defends The Mandalorian's controversial Baby Yoda moment
TV // November 10, 2020
Warwick Davis and Ron Howard returning for Willow Disney+ series, Jon M. Chu directing pilot
TV // October 20, 2020
'Tales From the Galaxy's Edge': An inside look at the new Star Wars VR game
Gaming // July 28, 2020
Steven Spielberg won't direct Indiana Jones 5
Movies // February 26, 2020
New Star Wars movie in development from Sleight director, Luke Cage writer: Reports
Movies // February 21, 2020
Baby Yoda gets the Mondo prints of your Star Wars dreams
TV // February 21, 2020
Star Wars VFX reel shows how Carrie Fisher returned for The Rise of Skywalker
Movies // February 04, 2020
Here's the deal with the new Force ability in The Rise of Skywalker and The Mandalorian
Movies // December 24, 2019
Here's what critics said about every Star Wars movie when it came out
Movies // November 29, 2019
See all of EW's Star Wars covers through the years
Movies // November 26, 2019
Star Wars Resistance to end with season 2; trailer revealed
TV // August 14, 2019
Star Wars producers halt unannounced Boba Fett standalone film
Movies // October 26, 2018
Venture into Solo: A Star Wars Story: This week's cover
Movies // February 07, 2018
Star Wars franchise surpasses $4 billion, the price of Disney's Lucasfilm buy
Movies // December 29, 2017
Critics groups bar Disney films from awards over L.A. Times blackout
Movies // November 07, 2017
Star Wars anthology book to tell stories of 'unsung' characters
Books // April 07, 2017
Star Wars Day: May the 4th be with you
Gallery // May 04, 2016
Watch the first trailer for Lucasfilm's 'Strange Magic'
Article // November 21, 2014
Lucasfilm's 'Strange Magic' due out in 2015
Article // November 11, 2014
Classic LucasArts games are now available, for the first time in years
Article // October 28, 2014
Disney renews 'Star Wars Rebels' for second season
Article // October 02, 2014
Lucasfilm, Marvel partner for new 'Star Wars' comics
Article // January 03, 2014
