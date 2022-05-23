Laika

Get a first look at the Ozark creator's gritty animated neo-noir folktale
Travis Knight is directing 'The Night Gardener,' based on a screenplay by Bill Dubuque.
The pandemic animation boom: How cartoons became king in the time of COVID
With live-action productions still facing numerous delays due to the coronavirus, there's a new demand for animation in Hollywood.
Watch a stop-motion quarantine fight scene made by LAIKA animators
Neil Gaiman, Teri Hatcher look back on the otherworldly eeriness of LAIKA's Coraline
With Missing Link, LAIKA's first Golden Globe paves the way for its future
LAIKA's Travis Knight teases multiple films are in the works, including a possible move to streaming.
Frozen 2, Toy Story 4, more land 2020 Annie Awards nominations
Weathering With You, Missing Link, and Klaus also received nods.
Hugh Jackman trots the globe with a peculiar primate in first Missing Link trailer
Kubo learns not to mess with the monkey in new Kubo and the Two Strings trailer
Kubo and the Two Strings official trailer
