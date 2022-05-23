Knopf

Most Recent

Forging a new Plath: How Red Comet vividly rewrites our understanding of Sylvia Plath
'The Girl in the Spider's Web' first week sales top 200,000
On the Books: New Toni Morrison novel coming in April 2015
On the Books: Debut novel bought by Scott Rudin finds publisher
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com