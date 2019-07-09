IFC

The Masked Singer and Beyoncé's Black Is King are already 2021 Emmy winners
The TV Academy announced the 2021 winners of the juried awards for categories in Animation, Costume, Interactive Programming, and Motion Design.
The 12 best TV shows of 2021 (so far)
We're already halfway through the year and EW's TV critics couldn't narrow their best-of list down to 10. Nature is healing!
St. Vincent, Carrie Brownstein get down and dirty in trippy Nowhere Inn movie teaser
St. Vincent and Carrie Brownstein put their friendship to the test in the horror-tinged, mind-bending teaser trailer for 'The Nowhere Inn.'
MLK/FBI director Sam Pollard says the documentary's lessons 'still apply to America'
Watch Jude Law and The Nest director break down a key scene from the tense marriage drama
Carrie Coon hopes audiences can 'escape into' eerie marriage drama The Nest
Eliza Scanlen and Babyteeth director Shannon Murphy on film's heartbreaking but hopeful ending
We've got a full breakdown of the complex conclusion to one of this summer's best-reviewed (and most surprising) films
How Babyteeth finds the 'duality of humor and pain' in a teen cancer story
Get a first look at Judi Dench and Dan Stevens in Blithe Spirit
John Mulaney, cast of Documentary Now! Sondheim spoof talk cast albums in new roundtable clip
Your guide to all the summer 2020 TV premiere dates
Eliza Scanlen lives life to the fullest in trailer for quirky cancer dramedy Babyteeth
Here's your first look at the Dave Franco-directed thriller The Rental

Martin Freeman suffers bizarre romantic mishaps in quirky Ode to Joy trailer
Movies // July 09, 2019
Rooney Mara reframes religious history in Mary Magdalene trailer
Trailers // March 27, 2019
Rooney Mara, Joaquin Phoenix's Mary Magdalene finally gets release date
Movies // March 20, 2019
John Mulaney, Nick Kroll rip Harvey Weinstein, others in Spirit Awards opening
Movies // March 03, 2018
Seth Meyers talks 'Documentary Now!' season 2, how the Obamas nearly ruined an episode
Article // September 14, 2016
Helen Mirren's guide to her Documentary Now! gig
Article // September 12, 2016
Scrubs vet John C. McGinley battles demons in Stan Against Evil — exclusive
Article // August 25, 2016
Bill Hader, Fred Armisen star in Documentary Now! trailer
Article // July 28, 2016
IFC upfronts: Bryan Cranston project in develoment
Article // April 21, 2016
New Dan Harmon comedy pilot presentation ordered by IFC
Article // August 05, 2015
'The Spoils Before Dying' react: Sex, murder, and all that epic Eric Jonrosh jazz
Article // July 09, 2015
Helen Mirren to host Bill Hader, Seth Meyers, and Fred Armisen's 'Documentary Now!' on IFC: Exclusive
Article // June 02, 2015
Bill Hader and Fred Armisen channel Grey Gardens in IFC's Documentary Now!
Article // May 19, 2015
First Look: Michael Kenneth Williams talks 'The Spoils Before Dying'
Article // May 05, 2015
'Comedy Bang! Bang!' renewed for fifth season
Article // May 05, 2015
David Krumholtz to play a grandma in IFC's 'Gigi's Bucket List'
Article // April 28, 2015
'Portlandia' season 5 sneak peek presents the perfect goth funeral
Article // October 30, 2014
2015 Film Independent Spirit Awards to broadcast live on IFC
Article // October 24, 2014
Careful with pubic hair: 6 lessons from season 1 of the Birthday Boys
Article // October 17, 2014
Watch Lizzy Caplan talk Hollywood sexism on 'Comedy Bang! Bang!'
Article // June 14, 2014
IFC orders series from Seth Meyers, Bill Hader, and Fred Armisen
Article // March 20, 2014
Fred Savage to direct, produce IFC's 'Garfunkel and Oates'
Article // March 05, 2014
'Portlandia': Your first look at a season 4 sketch
Article // January 28, 2014
See Kristen Wiig almost kiss her brother in 'Spoils of Babylon'
Article // December 17, 2013
'The Birthday Boys': See a clip from the IFC sketch series
Article // October 15, 2013
