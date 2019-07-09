The Masked Singer and Beyoncé's Black Is King are already 2021 Emmy winners
The TV Academy announced the 2021 winners of the juried awards for categories in Animation, Costume, Interactive Programming, and Motion Design.
The 12 best TV shows of 2021 (so far)
We're already halfway through the year and EW's TV critics couldn't narrow their best-of list down to 10. Nature is healing!
St. Vincent, Carrie Brownstein get down and dirty in trippy Nowhere Inn movie teaser
St. Vincent and Carrie Brownstein put their friendship to the test in the horror-tinged, mind-bending teaser trailer for 'The Nowhere Inn.'