History

Most Recent

Ousted American Pickers star Frank Fritz calls out Mike Wolfe's 'bulls---' statement of support
The drama is picking back up.
American Pickers' Danielle Colby 'saddened' by Frank Fritz's exit from show, hopes he gets help
The show's shop manager broke her silence after History Channel confirmed the longtime cohost wouldn't be returning.
Frank Fritz will not be returning to American Pickers
History Channel made their decision official and star Mike Wolfe wishes his former cohost the best.
American Pickers star Frank Fritz says he hasn't spoken to Mike Wolfe for 2 years
The Pickers are feuding.
Vikings final season 6 episodes to premiere on Amazon before History Channel
The last 10 episodes of the History Channel historical drama heads to streaming.
Home Improvement stars Tim Allen, Richard Karn to reunite for building competition
It's Tool Time on History's Assembly Required.
Advertisement

More History

Vikings creator reveals the deaths he kept postponing
Project Blue Book investigates Roswell and Area 51 in season 2 trailer
What to Watch on Monday: Celine Dion doing Carpool Karaoke on the Las Vegas strip
Chaos reigns in exclusive new Vikings trailer
Aidan Gillen investigates UFOs in History's Project Blue Book trailer
Zachary Quinto to explore UFOs and such for HISTORY's In Search Of series
Knightfall has the ingredients of a good show, but it's just 'boring'

All History

Vikings creator talks about that big finale death
TV // February 01, 2017
Six sneak peek: Walton Goggins plots his escape
TV // January 31, 2017
Vikings creator talks Jonathan Rhys Meyers' new character
TV // January 26, 2017
Vikings exclusive clip: The battle begins!
TV // January 18, 2017
SIX: Walton Goggins and Barry Sloane star in new trailer
Article // December 09, 2016
Vikings creator on the show's new era
Article // November 30, 2016
Vikings video clip features Ragnar pondering his fate
Article // November 15, 2016
Leonardo DiCaprio docuseries Frontiersmen coming to History channel
TV // November 14, 2016
Vikings photos: Creator teases Lagertha's female lover
Article // August 14, 2016
SEAL Team Six drama series coming from Weinsteins
Article // January 06, 2016
War and Peace miniseries trailer
Article // November 03, 2015
Craig Ferguson talk show: Join or Die ordered by History channel
Article // September 17, 2015
War and Peace first look: Paul Dano, Lily James, Gillian Anderson star in BBC's miniseries
Article // August 14, 2015
A+E Networks announces new programs 'Fit 2 Fat 2 Fit,' 'Shotgun,' 'Sing It!,' more
Article // April 30, 2015
Benedict Cumberbatch may be related to Alan Turing
Article // November 12, 2014
Now you see him: First look at Adrien Brody in History's 'Houdini'
Article // July 09, 2014
Jason O'Mara joins cast of History's 'Sons of Liberty'
Article // June 20, 2014
History's 'Sons of Liberty' miniseries casts Dean Norris, Ben Barnes, Henry Thomas
Article // June 04, 2014
Google Doodle honors Dorothy Irene Height
Article // March 24, 2014
Alexander Ludwig on his 'Vikings' debut and playing a real legend
Article // March 13, 2014
Ken Burns launches new iPad app
Article // February 10, 2014
Hero Worship: Brad Meltzer takes on Lincoln, Earhart, and ... Batman
Article // January 24, 2014
'The Spoils of Babylon' premiere: Extrapolations
Article // January 09, 2014
CBS to live stream 1963 JFK coverage
Article // November 22, 2013
'Top Gear' first look: Television can be fast and furious too
Article // October 18, 2013
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com