What to Watch podcast: American Idol celebrates 20 years with a massive reunion
Plus, NBC's The Endgame reaches its own endgame, and Shark Tank swims to Monday for this week's episode.
Flip or Flop is ending after 10 seasons on HGTV: 'The end of an era'
Hosts Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack have announced that the house-flipping show that made them stars is done.
Your guide to the 2022 TV premiere dates
Watch Pose star Dominique Jackson bring some Elektra fabulosity to House Hunters
Everyone's favorite housemother, Dominique Jackson, has tapped HGTV to find her a home that's fit for a queen.
Your guide to the 2021 TV premiere dates
'Hawkeye' takes flight, 'What We Do in the Shadows' is back, and the next 'American Crime Story' will be told.
Your guide to the fall 2020 TV premiere dates
The best TV and movie marathons for Fourth of July 2020
Your guide to all the summer 2020 TV premiere dates
Watch Viola Davis demolish a kitchen while schooling the Property Brothers on hiding a body in a wall
The food, design, and lifestyle shows to watch for inspiration while you're at home
Brad Pitt, Viola Davis enlist Drew and Jonathan Scott for home renovation surprise in new HGTV show
What to Watch on Monday: We're one week away from possible proposals on Bachelor in Paradise
It took decades for Christopher Knight to find the Brady Bunch house

Flip or Flop: Atlanta hosts Anita and Ken Corsini detail their craziest walkthroughs
TV // July 19, 2017
Yes, there's a third Property Brother. And he was once an Adam Lambert impersonator.
TV // April 07, 2017
Flip or Flop's Tarek El Moussa files for divorce from wife Christina
TV // January 10, 2017
Flip or Flop: HGTV comments on Tarek and Christina El Moussa split
Article // December 12, 2016
Fixer Upper: Chip and Joanna Gaines were broke before show
Article // October 12, 2016
Benham brothers respond to anti-gay criticism: 'We love homosexuals'
Article // May 09, 2014
David and Jason Benham respond to HGTV decision to cancel their show
Article // May 08, 2014
HGTV cancels 'Flip It Forward' pilot amid hosts' anti-gay controversy
Article // May 07, 2014
