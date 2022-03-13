HBO

Most Recent

Yes, that's Oscar winner Ariana DeBose in the Westworld season 4 trailer
HBO revealed the first footage and a June premiere date for the fourth season, two years after season 3's conclusion.
How Barry returned for a season 3 that's sharper — and scarier — than ever
Co-creator Alec Berg opens up about that killer second episode… and stuffing Henry Winkler in a trunk.
What to Watch podcast: American Idol celebrates 20 years with a massive reunion
Plus, NBC's The Endgame reaches its own endgame, and Shark Tank swims to Monday for this week's episode.
We Own This City review: A great show about corrupt cops and the corrupt society around them
The Wire was too optimistic, turns out.
Lea Michele once let Jonathan Groff explore the word of her body
Talk about grasping at pearls with his fingertips…
What to Watch podcast: The Wire creator returns to Baltimore with We Own This City
Plus, Gentleman Jack is back from across the pond, and Owen has a breakthrough on 9-1-1: Lone Star.
Advertisement

More HBO

Barry review: One of TV's best comedies is also thrilling... and terrifying
Bill Hader's hitman-goes-Hollywood show looks rejuvenated in a long-awaited season 3.
We Own This City investigates bad cops, Claire Foy endures a British Scandal, and Nic Cage has Massive Talent
What's worth your time in TV and movies this weekend? EW's critics review the latest releases, also including French director Céline Sciamma's Petite Maman and the Sundance-winning documentary Navalny.
Jerry West demands retraction and apology over 'baseless' and 'malicious' portrayal in HBO series Winning Time
Get your first look at Game of Thrones star Alfie Allen in Broadway's Hangmen
Pastor on We're Here opens up about being relieved of duties after appearing in drag: 'It was painful'
Fantastic Beasts isn't quite fantastic, Julia Roberts gets Gaslit, and Skarsgård heads due Northman
Yellowjackets, Hacks, Station Eleven among TV shows to score Peabody Award nominations

This year's nominees were selected to represent "the most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and streaming media during 2021."

All HBO

Filmmaker Brent Renaud shot and killed in Ukraine while making refugee documentary
Movies // March 13, 2022
Stop! We have reached the limits of what true-story TV can teach us!
TV Reviews // March 12, 2022
Tom Hanks finally apologizes to Connor Ratliff for firing him for having 'dead eyes'
TV // March 10, 2022
Game of Thrones co-creator doesn't anticipate a return for the spin-offs: 'It was time to move on'
TV // March 07, 2022
It's Showtime! The Winning Time dream team on capturing the Laker magic
TV // March 04, 2022
HBO pulls Larry David documentary hours before premiere so comedian can 'do it in front of an audience'
TV // March 01, 2022
Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney explains why she hopes Cassie 'still has a lot of demons' in season 3
TV // February 28, 2022
A killer infant and violent visions take center stage in wild first look at The Baby
TV // February 28, 2022
Succession stars Kieran Culkin and J. Smith-Cameron celebrate SAG Awards win with a kiss
SAG Awards // February 27, 2022
Euphoria cast members answer more burning questions about season 2
TV // February 27, 2022
Brian Cox pays tribute to Ukrainian and Russian actors after Succession's SAG Awards win
SAG Awards // February 27, 2022
CODA blazes trail for deaf actors at Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022: See the full list of winners
SAG Awards // February 27, 2022
What to Watch: Euphoria exits the stage (for now) with season 2 finale
TV // February 27, 2022
Drag Race star Eureka enters rehab for 'first steps' toward addiction recovery
Celebrity // February 24, 2022
Euphoria star Maude Apatow on staging 'highest budget student show ever performed,' hope for Fexi
TV // February 20, 2022
The Euphoria moms on developing their characters, holding their tongues, and TikTok theories
TV // February 18, 2022
George R.R. Martin says House of the Dragon has finished filming and he's 'loving' the rough cuts
TV // February 18, 2022
Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell was 'startled' by And Just Like That decisions: 'That's not my story'
TV // February 17, 2022
Pretty, pretty, pretty good Larry David documentary to premiere on HBO
TV // February 16, 2022
Actor Zach Avery lands 20 years in prison for $650 million Ponzi scheme
Celebrity // February 15, 2022
The Gilded Age star Morgan Spector talks being a 'wife guy' on and off screen — and that glorious beard
TV // February 14, 2022
Euphoria star Alexa Demie on Maddy's 'traumatic' scene with Nate, and being 'intuitive' about Cassie
TV // February 13, 2022
Issa Rae becomes first person to receive key to Inglewood: 'I will always put on for my city'
Celebrity // February 13, 2022
The Gilded Age actors Michel Gill and Katie Finneran on Patrick's shocking choice
TV // February 07, 2022
Euphoria star Zendaya breaks down Rue's 'painful' intervention scene: 'It's like a war zone'
TV // February 06, 2022
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com