HBO Films

Most Recent

Natalie Portman-starring Days of Abandonment not moving forward at HBO
The film was based on Elena Ferrante's 2005 novel.
The story behind the Sex and the City movie's New Year's Eve scene
Michael Patrick King and Sarah Jessica Parker look back on the film's classic New York New Year's countdown.
Muhammad Ali, Parkland, and The Apollo docs shine at the Tribeca Film Festival: EW review
Moonlight star is reminded of his current reality in exclusive Native Son clip
Why is HBO's Fahrenheit 451 so bad?
The HBO movie 'Fahrenheit 451' premieres Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
Anna Deavere Smith is bringing her essential play Notes From the Field to HBO
The actress and playwright spoke with EW about introducing her work to a larger audience
Advertisement

More HBO Films

15 years later, Real Women Have Curves is still a cultural revolution
America Ferrera, George Lopez, Patricia Cardoso, more reflect on the body-positive gem
Diana, Our Mother Subjects Recall Haunting Moments from Princess' Final Days
Late royal's companions tell EW about her final humanitarian trip to Bosnia
Eagles of Death Metal recall Paris terror attacks in emotional documentary trailer
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com