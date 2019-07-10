Hallmark

Most Recent

Let's make a Christmas TV movie! (...Or not?)
EW tasked its two in-house yuletide experts with the ultimate assignment: Write a holiday film, and pitch it to a network and a producer.
Teri Hatcher and James Denton say A Kiss Before Christmas has a gift for Desperate Housewives fans
The Hallmark movie reunites the onscreen couple after almost a decade.
Here's when all 147 (!) new Christmas movies will premiere
Hallmark, Lifetime, Netflix and many more networks and streamers will bring you the biggest holiday-movie schedule ever.
Lori Loughlin returns to acting after college admissions scandal with When Calls the Heart spin-off
The former Fuller House star will reprise her When Calls the Heart role on season 2 of When Hope Calls.
Here's when all 41 new Hallmark Christmas movies will premiere
See exclusive photos of four new Hallmark Christmas movies, including 'A Dickens of a Holiday!,' and 'Christmas for Keeps,' and 'A Royal Queens Christmas.'
How to watch the reimagined 2021 Rose Parade
Plus, see which famous faces will perform or make special appearances.
Advertisement

More Hallmark

Your last-minute Christmas movie binge guide
Your guide to the 2021 TV premiere dates
'Hawkeye' takes flight, 'What We Do in the Shadows' is back, and the next 'American Crime Story' will be told.
Candace Cameron Bure brings holiday cheer in first look photos of Hallmark's If I Only Had Christmas
Here's when all 40 new Hallmark Christmas movies will air: first photos
Hallmark Channel celebrates first same-sex wedding in new movie Wedding Every Weekend
Celebrate Christmas in quarantine as Hallmark revives holiday movie slate
Hallmark CEO apologizes, aims to 'reinstate' pulled Zola ad featuring same-sex couple

All Hallmark

Hallmark Channel to air Christmas at Dollywood with Danica McKellar and, yes, Dolly Parton
TV // July 10, 2019
What to Watch this Weekend: Renée Zellweger in Netflix's What/If, plus HBO's Game of Thrones doc
TV // May 24, 2019
Lacey Chabert to star in her EIGHTH Hallmark Christmas movie
TV // May 16, 2019
Hallmark renews When Calls the Heart for season 7 without Lori Loughlin
TV // April 13, 2019
Hallmark Channel pulls When Calls the Heart episode in wake of Lori Loughlin firing
TV // March 14, 2019
The 14 best Hallmark Christmas movies
TV // December 19, 2018
What it's really like to write made-for-TV Hallmark Christmas movies
TV // December 19, 2018
Has Netflix stolen the Christmas TV crown?
TV // December 11, 2018
Bakers, inheritances, and reunions: The biggest trends in 2018 Christmas TV movies
TV // December 07, 2018
Hallmark has two Hanukkah-themed movies in the works
TV // November 30, 2018
How to have a Hallmark Christmas at Thanksgiving
TV // November 16, 2018
Here's when all 79 new Christmas TV movies will air
TV // November 15, 2018
Here's when all 37 new Hallmark Christmas movies will air
TV // September 19, 2018
Chad Michael Murray to star in Hallmark Christmas movie
TV // July 16, 2018
Hallmark adds two more Christmas movies to offer a record 36 holiday films this year
TV // July 11, 2018
Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert return for their SEVENTH Hallmark Christmas movies
TV // June 26, 2018
5 of the best Yule Logs available this holiday season
TV // December 23, 2017
The Christmas Train star Dermot Mulroney shares the Hallmark secret for success
TV // November 24, 2017
Holiday TV movie trends: Royalty, rivalries, and rescues
TV // November 22, 2017
Here's when all 58 new Christmas TV movies will air
TV // November 16, 2017
See the first clip and trailer for Hallmark's The Christmas Train
TV // November 10, 2017
Halloweentown: Where are they now?
Movies // October 25, 2017
Here's When 21 New Christmas Movies Will Premiere on Hallmark Channel
TV // September 12, 2017
Hallmark Christmas movies: Premiere dates for 12 new films revealed
TV // September 11, 2017
Hallmark Christmas movies: Details on all 33 new films
TV // June 09, 2017
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com