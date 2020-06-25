Haim

Watch Elizabeth Olsen get caught in a lie praising Danielle Haim's acting in Licorice Pizza
Well, this is awkward.
Stars strike a pose in the Oscars 2022 portrait studio
Haim and Paul Thomas Anderson have a Licorice Pizza reunion with 'Lost Track' music video
It's the filmmaker's first video for the band since directing Alana Haim in her big-screen debut.
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
From Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Weeknd, all the artists who can't wait to get on the road again.
Asian media watchdog group calls for awards boycott of Licorice Pizza
The Media Action Network for Asian Americans condemned the film for scenes involving a white restaurant owner using a mock Asian accent.
Matthew McConaughey joins Jimmy Fallon for a Christmas musical extravaganza on The Tonight Show
Haim, background dancers, and ugly Christmas sweaters also prominently feature in 'This Christmas Will Be Different.'
Haim shout out Sondheim, Maya Rudolph, and more in their perfect cover of Adam Sandler's 'Chanukah Song'
'Doja Cat's half Jewish / Chalamet is half too / Put 'em both together / What a fine lookin' Jew!'
Philip Seymour Hoffman's son makes his acting debut Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza trailer
Cooper Hoffman, Bradley Cooper, and Haim's Alana Haim star in the acclaimed director's latest.
Check out Meg Thee Stallion, Haim, A$AP Rocky, and more in our Life is Beautiful photos
Darren Criss and Este Haim channel a naked Adam and Eve in new podcast trailer
Taylor Swift makes history with Album of the Year win at the Grammys
Emily Lazar is moving the needle, one Grammy-nominated album at a time
Friday Five: Haim and T-Swift bring the gasoline, Ariana goes for a test drive

Check out the five best songs we heard this week.

Haim are staying hopeful
Music // June 25, 2020
Anatomy of a Song: How spontaneity helped Haim write 'The Steps'
Music // April 01, 2020
Haim and Jimmy Fallon record surprisingly catchy song about the ultimate Instagram sin
Music // March 10, 2020
Friday Five: Dixie Chicks stomp out a 'Gaslighter,' Lil Uzi Vert drops new music, and more
Music Reviews // March 06, 2020
EW's Friday Five: The return of Brockhampton, summer Haim, Jack Antonoff, and more songs you'll Lauv  
Music // August 02, 2019
See Haim swing by Tarantino's New Beverly theater in 'Summer Girl' music video
Music // July 31, 2019
The Lonely Island crew drop surprise Bash Brothers Experience visual rap album on Netflix
TV // May 23, 2019
HAIM's new music may feature Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig
Music // May 03, 2019
Spice Girls superfans Emma Stone and HAIM recreate 'Stop' dance for Omaze campaign
Music // January 23, 2019
Fleetwood Mac shine at 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year benefit
Music // January 27, 2018
New Music Friday: 18 releases to hear now
Music // July 07, 2017
HAIM's new album is the impeccable American pop you've been craving
Music // July 05, 2017
New Music Friday: 18 releases to hear now
Music // June 23, 2017
The 20 best songs of 2017 (so far)
Music // June 01, 2017
Everybody loves Haim: How the sisters became music's MVPs
Music // May 26, 2017
Jay Z gives great hugs, Bono is hilarious, and other things you learn while hanging out with Haim
Music // May 24, 2017
HAIM release funky pop tune, 'Want You Back'
Music // May 03, 2017
Paul Thomas Anderson's best music videos, from Fiona Apple to Radiohead
Music // April 27, 2017
Haim and Katy Perry announced as upcoming musical guests on SNL
Music // April 26, 2017
HAIM preview new music in rollicking teaser video
Music // April 20, 2017
Haim cancel European tour to complete new album
Article // July 20, 2016
Governors Ball: The Killers cover Elvis, Interpol at Governors Ball
Article // June 05, 2016
'Paper Towns' soundtrack includes music from Santigold, Vampire Weekend, and Haim
Article // June 16, 2015
Hear Stevie Nicks and the Haim sisters perform 'Rhiannon'
Article // October 06, 2014
Kesha, A$AP Ferg, and more guest star in Haim's 'My Song 5' video
Article // August 19, 2014
