Most Recent

Drag Race queens slam Texas governor's anti-trans stance in Amy Schneider's Jeopardy spoof
The GLAAD Media Awards hosted a 'Jeopardy' satire with its recent historic winner and the 'We're Here' queens.
Hacks, Drag Race, and more honored at 2022 GLAAD Media Awards: See the full list of winners
The organization handed out its annual honors for LGBTQ representation in film, TV, and more at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles Saturday night.
Survivor star Zeke Smith proposes to Superstore's Nico Santos at 2022 GLAAD Media Awards
The couple first met at the same awards show in 2018.
GLAAD study shows record number of LGBTQ characters on television
If you think you're seeing more lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer characters on television, it's because you are.
Zero transgender characters in major Hollywood movies for four years running
GLAAD's latest report card for the major Hollywood studios found an abysmal lack of trans representation.
Watch the Glee cast reunite and pay tribute to Naya Rivera
The cast got back together during the GLAAD Media Awards to celebrate the late actress on the 10th anniversary of Santana coming out on Glee.
More GLAAD

Watch Niecy Nash host 2021 GLAAD Media Awards, plus see the full winners list
The show included a Glee cast reunion in honor of the late Naya Rivera.
Get first look at Glee cast reuniting in honor of Naya Rivera
Jenna Ushkowitz and Heather Morris share favorite memories of their late costar with EW ahead of GLAAD Media Awards tribute.
Glee stars to reunite in honor of Naya Rivera at GLAAD Awards
What the Grammys looked like in 2001
Lady Gaga, Schitt's Creek, Disclosure, more nominated at GLAAD Media Awards
Just four creators are tied to nearly a fifth of all LGBTQ representation on TV
Drag Race queens serve Spice Girls realness in new Chloe x Halle video

Naomi Smalls, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, and Mayhem Miller assist Chloe x Halle as a reimagined version of the iconic girl group in an epic GLAAD Media Awards performance.

All GLAAD

Rocketman, Euphoria, Lil Nas X, more land GLAAD Media Award nominations
Movies // January 08, 2020
LGBTQ representation on TV hits all time high, GLAAD report card finds
TV // November 07, 2019
Madonna, 'black Madonna,' and Pose-ing: 8 highlights from the GLAAD Awards
TV // May 05, 2019
Exclusive: Drag Race icon Shangela to host GLAAD Media Awards' NYC gala
The Awardist // April 11, 2019
Beyoncé and Jay-Z receive GLAAD Award for LGBTQ advocacy at starry event
The Awardist // March 29, 2019
EW, Crazy Rich Asians, Love, Simon nominated for GLAAD Awards
Movies // January 25, 2019
GLAAD says Kevin Hart 'shouldn't have stepped down' from Oscars: 'He should have stepped up'
Oscars // December 07, 2018
GLAAD TV report card praises Pose, Supergirl, and Netflix amid record-high representation
TV // October 25, 2018
From Steven Universe to Voltron: The fight to bring LGBTQ characters to kids' shows
TV // August 22, 2018
Hollywood agencies sign open letter to advance transgender opportunities
Movies // August 07, 2018
LGBTQ representation in Hollywood is still 'bleak,' GLAAD report finds
Movies // May 22, 2018
The 2018 GLAAD Awards winners list: Britney Spears, Jim Parsons, This Is Us, and more
News // April 13, 2018
GLAAD Media Awards honor Call Me By Your NameBillions, JAY-Z, and more
The Awardist // January 19, 2018
GLAAD says Kevin Spacey came out 'to deflect from allegations of sexual assault'
TV // October 30, 2017
RuPaul's 17 best pop culture moments, from Drag Race to Emmys
TV // March 22, 2017
