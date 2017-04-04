Veronica Mars -- "Spring Break Forever" - Episode 101 -- Panic spreads through Neptune when a bomb goes off during spring break. Veronica and Keith are hired by the wealthy family of one victim injured in the bombing to find out who is responsible. Veronica Mars (Kristen Bell) and Keith Mars (Enrico Colantoni), shown. (Photo by: Michael Desmond/Hulu) Supernatural -- "Stranger in a Strange Land" -- Image Number: SN1401b_0175b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Misha Collins as Castiel and Jared Padalecki as Sam -- Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC All Rights Reserved Game of Thrones Season 8, Episdoe 2 Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen CR: Helen Sloan/HBO