Danny DeVito explains why he's really the kid in the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia family
Frank Reynolds may be the father of the Paddy's gang, but the actor explains to EW why he feels like the opposite is true ahead of the season 15 premiere.
Kaitlin Olson will still do anything for a laugh on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
The FXX sitcom returns for season 15 on Dec. 1.
It's Always Sunny gang heads to Ireland in trailer for record-breaking season 15
Dave talks Dave: Lil Dicky breaks down his ambitious second season
Jessica Walter earns posthumous Emmy nomination for Archer
The late actress finally gets her due for her voiceover performance as spymaster Malory Archer
The success of Dave only proved what Dave Burd always knew about himself
Lil Dicky's Dave to return in June, feature guest stars Kevin Hart, Lil Nas X, Kendall Jenner
Your guide to the 2021 TV premiere dates
'Hawkeye' takes flight, 'What We Do in the Shadows' is back, and the next 'American Crime Story' will be told.
Your guide to the fall 2020 TV premiere dates
Archer drops long-awaited season 11 trailer
TV shows to watch if you like dark comedies
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia renewed for record-breaking 15th season
Lil Dicky really wants you to meet Dave

FXX cancels Man Seeking Woman
TV // April 04, 2017
You're the Worst season 3: Eva Anderson recaps episode 12
Article // November 17, 2016
You're the Worst renewed for season 4
Article // September 28, 2016
You're the Worst season 3: EW review
Article // August 26, 2016
You're the Worst, The Strain premiere dates set
Article // May 10, 2016
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia renewed for season 13, season 14
Article // April 01, 2016
You're the Worst season 3: Here's where the show will pick up
Article // January 16, 2016
You're the Worst boss dissects finale, teases what's next
Article // December 09, 2015
You're the Worst boss previews troubles ahead for just about everyone
Article // November 17, 2015
FX, FXX premiere schedule: American Crime Story, more, announced
Article // November 12, 2015
You're the Worst: Get a first look at Spooky Sunday Funday
Article // October 08, 2015
You're the Worst: Echo Kellum to recur in season 2
Article // September 02, 2015
You're the Worst premiere date, The League premiere date set by FXX
Article // July 21, 2015
'Man Seeking Woman' premiere react: FXX adds another twisted comedy
Article // January 14, 2015
Watch 'It's Always Sunny's' cast fly into space in season 10 trailer
Article // October 27, 2014
A deep dive into the glorious time-suck that is 'Simpsons World'
Article // October 22, 2014
'Simpsons World' app and website, featuring every episode, premieres tomorrow
Article // October 20, 2014
'Simpsons' marathon launches FXX as a major cable network
Article // September 03, 2014
'The League' sits shiva in season 6 premiere
Article // September 03, 2014
11 'Simpsons' marathon episodes you should watch this week
Article // August 27, 2014
'Simpsons' writers give epic marathon survival guide
Article // August 20, 2014
This is what happens when every 'Simpsons' is at your fingertips
Article // July 22, 2014
Every 'Simpsons' episode is going online
Article // July 21, 2014
'The Bridge,' Guillermo del Toro drama, and more FX, FXX premiere dates
Article // May 16, 2014
'Legit,' 'Chozen' canceled at FXX and FX
Article // May 14, 2014
