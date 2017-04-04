Danny DeVito explains why he's really the kid in the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia family
Frank Reynolds may be the father of the Paddy's gang, but the actor explains to EW why he feels like the opposite is true ahead of the season 15 premiere.
Kaitlin Olson will still do anything for a laugh on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
The FXX sitcom returns for season 15 on Dec. 1.
Jessica Walter earns posthumous Emmy nomination for Archer
The late actress finally gets her due for her voiceover performance as spymaster Malory Archer