Jeremy Allen White worked in the kitchen of a Michelin star restaurant to train for The Bear
"The chef there... let me cook on the line during busy nights. It was pretty incredible that they let me in," White tells EW.
Under the Banner of Heaven creator Dustin Lance Black on his decade-long journey to adapt the show
"This wasn’t one that I did for money, that’s for sure. This is one I did for passion."
Under the Banner of Heaven's Andrew Garfield on what sets his character apart from other true-crime detectives
The actor opens up about faith and fundamentalism in his new true-crime miniseries — and reveals why board games kept him sane during the six-month shoot.
What to Watch podcast: The Wire creator returns to Baltimore with We Own This City
Plus, Gentleman Jack is back from across the pond, and Owen has a breakthrough on 9-1-1: Lone Star.
See Jeff Bridges in spy drama The Old Man, his first project since cancer diagnosis
The drama, which also marks Bridges' first recurring TV role in more than 50 years, will premiere in June.
Snowfall to end with season 6
FX has renewed the crime drama for a sixth and final season.