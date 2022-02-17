FX

Jeremy Allen White worked in the kitchen of a Michelin star restaurant to train for The Bear
"The chef there... let me cook on the line during busy nights. It was pretty incredible that they let me in," White tells EW.
Under the Banner of Heaven creator Dustin Lance Black on his decade-long journey to adapt the show
"This wasn’t one that I did for money, that’s for sure. This is one I did for passion."
Under the Banner of Heaven's Andrew Garfield on what sets his character apart from other true-crime detectives
The actor opens up about faith and fundamentalism in his new true-crime miniseries — and reveals why board games kept him sane during the six-month shoot.
What to Watch podcast: The Wire creator returns to Baltimore with We Own This City
Plus, Gentleman Jack is back from across the pond, and Owen has a breakthrough on 9-1-1: Lone Star.
See Jeff Bridges in spy drama The Old Man, his first project since cancer diagnosis
The drama, which also marks Bridges' first recurring TV role in more than 50 years, will premiere in June.
Snowfall to end with season 6
FX has renewed the crime drama for a sixth and final season.
Every Atlanta episode ranked
Before Donald Glover's FX comedy jets off to Europe, EW ranks every episode from seasons 1 and 2. Warning: There are no skips.
Stop! We have reached the limits of what true-story TV can teach us!
'WeCrashed', 'The Dropout', 'The Girl From Plainville', 'Super Pumped', 'Winning Time', 'Pam & Tommy' — TV is obsessed with true-life adaptations, which would be fine if they weren't all so mediocre.
Atlanta dares you to try to make sense of its surreal season 3 trailer
Better Things star Pamela Adlon scores 100 on EW's Pop Culture Personality Test
Adore Delano auditioned for Eureka's American Horror Story role: 'I wanted to die so bad'
The Shield star Michael Chiklis reveals the only story line he ever fought against
From dead cats to chilling confessions, The Shield creator on the essential episodes

Atlanta to end with season 4
TV // February 17, 2022
Pamela Adlon takes a well-deserved bow in final season trailer for Better Things
TV // February 09, 2022
A series based on Octavia Butler's sci-fi novel Kindred is coming to FX
TV // January 11, 2022
The best TV performances of 2021
TV // December 27, 2021
Earn and co. navigate foreign European terrain in the new teaser for Atlanta season 3
TV // December 26, 2021
Best of 2021 (Behind the Scenes): How What We Do in the Shadows hit its Twilight homage out of the park
TV // December 15, 2021
The Impeachment producers made a show that would 'infuriate you'
TV // November 09, 2021
Monica Lewinsky confirms the accuracy of Impeachment and how Vernon Jordan really did pat her behind
TV // November 09, 2021
Donald Glover drops surprise Atlanta season 3 teaser: 'It's after the end of the world'
TV // October 31, 2021
Y: The Last Man recap: Things fall apart
Recaps // October 26, 2021
The Lost Daughter, Squid Game ignite awards season with Gotham Awards nominations
The Awardist // October 21, 2021
Y: The Last Man showrunner is 'committed' to finding a new home for series after cancellation
TV // October 18, 2021
Impeachment stars Sarah Paulson and Beanie Feldstein break down the tense wire tap scene
TV // October 08, 2021
Eureka reveals Drag Race star Chad Michaels' cut scene on American Horror Story
TV // October 01, 2021
Britney Spears returns to court this week: Where she stands, and what could happen
Music // September 28, 2021
Who will (and who should) win at the 2021 Emmys
Emmys // September 17, 2021
Jeff Bridges reveals his cancer is 'in remission'
Movies // September 13, 2021
Fall for these TV thrillers in 2021
TV // September 13, 2021
How Sarah Paulson transformed into Linda Tripp for Impeachment: American Crime Story
TV // September 07, 2021
Impeachment: American Crime Story review: A gripping retelling of a presidential scandal
TV Reviews // August 31, 2021
Michaela Jaé did what she came here to do
Emmys // August 25, 2021
Monica Lewinsky consulted on 'every word' of Impeachment: American Crime Story
TV // August 20, 2021
Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe are a tortured couple in American Horror Story: Double Feature full trailer
TV // August 13, 2021
American Sports Story and American Love Story spin-offs from Ryan Murphy in the works
TV // August 13, 2021
The strange way Cody Fern found out about his American Horror Stories return
TV // August 13, 2021
