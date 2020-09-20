FX on Hulu

Pistol director Danny Boyle says punk-rock encouraged him to do 'whatever the f---' he wanted
Toby Wallace plays Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones in FX on Hulu's new limited series about the legendary band.
Under the Banner of Heaven creator Dustin Lance Black on his decade-long journey to adapt the show
"This wasn’t one that I did for money, that’s for sure. This is one I did for passion."
Under the Banner of Heaven's Andrew Garfield on what sets his character apart from other true-crime detectives
The actor opens up about faith and fundamentalism in his new true-crime miniseries — and reveals why board games kept him sane during the six-month shoot.
Atlanta to end with season 4
Season 3 debuts in March.
The best TV performances of 2021
The 10 best (and 3 worst) TV shows of 2021
Y: The Last Man recap: Things fall apart
Y: The Last Man showrunner is 'committed' to finding a new home for series after cancellation
The TV adaptation of the Brian K. Vaughan comics has been canceled before its season 1 finale.
Y: The Last Man recap: Karma police
The strange way Cody Fern found out about his American Horror Stories return
Dave talks Dave: Lil Dicky breaks down his ambitious second season
What to Watch: The Pogues are back in Outer Banks season 2, Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Mr. Corman, and more
John Carroll Lynch on the joys of turning people into face-eating zombies on American Horror Stories

The fan-favorite AHS star also reveals the famous director he modeled his character on.

Uzo Aduba reacts to Emmy win for Mrs. America: 'Mom, I won!'
Emmys // September 20, 2020
Kate Mara, Nick Robinson are A Teacher and student caught in an affair in FX series trailer
TV // September 09, 2020
Margo Martindale on getting into character for her Emmy-nominated Mrs. America role
Emmys // August 29, 2020
Emmy-nominated period costume designers unzip their behind-the-scenes secrets
Emmys // August 29, 2020
The Awardist: Cate Blanchett talks Mrs. America and rewatching The Sopranos in quarantine
The Awardist Podcast Episodes // July 13, 2020
Watchmen, Unbelievable, and The Mandalorian score TCA Award nominations
TV // July 09, 2020
The best TV shows on Hulu right now (February 2022)
TV // July 01, 2020
The best TV shows of 2020… so far
TV // July 01, 2020
New American Horror Story season 10 'clue' revealed by Ryan Murphy
TV // May 27, 2020
What to quaran-stream on Hulu if you're running out of shows to watch
TV // May 01, 2020
Mrs. America has so many stars, but so little time: Review
TV Reviews // April 02, 2020
Your guide to the best streaming services
TV // January 03, 2017
