Freeform

Most Recent

Phoebe Robinson is living her 'Black girl Carrie Bradshaw fantasy' in Everything's Trash
The new Freeform comedy premieres July 13.
Black-ish star Marcus Scribner teases Junior's 'naked' arrival on Grown-ish: 'He's a new man'
"We start off with a bang," the actor says with a laugh.
Katherine McNamara and Dominic Sherwood reunite for Shadowhunters rewatch podcast
Return to the Shadows debuts April 11.
Hollywood 2032: The far-out future of entertainment
Your exclusive, not-at-all-hypothetical look at pop culture a decade from now, including augmented reality and virtual movie stars.
Sam isn't thrilled about finishing probation in Single Drunk Female finale sneak peek
In this EW exclusive, Sam is making some serious strides.
Maia Mitchell exits Good Trouble after 4 seasons: 'It was a really tough decision'
Advertisement

More Freeform

Good Trouble season 4 premiere sneak peek teases intense murder trial verdict
But what does this mean for Callie's future?
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin star Bailee Madison says Lucy Hale told her to audition
It seems Aria is still making things happen in the PLL universe.
Dear television shows, stop with the almost-incest plots!
An injured Ana receives horrifying news in grown-ish sneak peek
Single Drunk Female boss previews new series: 'My goal is to show sobriety'
Single Drunk Female review: A decent comedy about adulting without alcohol
The best TV performances of 2021

All Freeform

Jane and Sutton try mushrooms in exclusive Bold Type sneak peek
TV // June 16, 2021
Cruel Summer showrunner explains that scream-inducing final reveal
TV // June 15, 2021
Cruel Summer renewed for season 2 at Freeform
TV // June 15, 2021
Cruel Summer stars Olivia Holt and Blake Lee unpack episode 9's game-changing ending
TV // June 08, 2021
Every Marvel TV show ranked, from Inhumans to Hawkeye
TV // June 08, 2021
15 deaths from teen shows that wrecked us
TV // June 07, 2021
Witches go from hunted to hunters in Motherland: Fort Salem season 2 first trailer
TV // June 07, 2021
Josh Thomas on the shows he's made and the podcast he may never finish
TV // June 03, 2021
See all of EW's teen TV covers through the years
TV // June 02, 2021
Freeform sets premiere dates for Good Trouble, Grown-ish, and Motherland: Fort Salem
TV // May 10, 2021
Messy relationships abound in The Bold Type final season trailer
TV // May 06, 2021
Watch Olivia Holt's Kate confront her trauma in fiery Cruel Summer sneak peek
TV // April 26, 2021
Cruel Summer star Blake Lee unpacks that 'twisted' premiere reveal
TV // April 20, 2021
Cruel Summer breakout Chiara Aurelia says Freeform's 'twisty' thriller will keep you guessing
TV // April 19, 2021
Freeform's twisty teen mystery Cruel Summer has promise: Review
TV Reviews // April 13, 2021
Josh Thomas on whether everything's gonna be okay on season 2 of Everything's Gonna Be Okay
TV // April 07, 2021
Margaret Cho to guest star on Good Trouble spring finale: See exclusive first photo
TV // March 31, 2021
Things are far from light and sunny in the first Cruel Summer trailer
TV // March 18, 2021
Freeform orders comedy Single Drunk Female, produced by Girls and Russian Doll alums
TV // February 26, 2021
Chloe x Halle explain how doing Grown-ish helped enhance their live performances
TV // January 28, 2021
Freeform renews The Bold Type for shortened final season
TV // January 27, 2021
Yara Shahidi and Grown-ish stars explain how the show is moving past the college campus
TV // January 22, 2021
Watch Saweetie's acting debut as a 'bossy' artist in grown-ish premiere clip
TV // January 04, 2021
Your guide to the 2021 TV premiere dates
TV // December 09, 2020
Kal Penn wants to unify with his new political comedy series — and wants you to vote
TV // September 22, 2020
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com