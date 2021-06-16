Phoebe Robinson is living her 'Black girl Carrie Bradshaw fantasy' in Everything's Trash
The new Freeform comedy premieres July 13.
Black-ish star Marcus Scribner teases Junior's 'naked' arrival on Grown-ish: 'He's a new man'
"We start off with a bang," the actor says with a laugh.
Katherine McNamara and Dominic Sherwood reunite for Shadowhunters rewatch podcast
Return to the Shadows debuts April 11.
Hollywood 2032: The far-out future of entertainment
Your exclusive, not-at-all-hypothetical look at pop culture a decade from now, including augmented reality and virtual movie stars.
Sam isn't thrilled about finishing probation in Single Drunk Female finale sneak peek
In this EW exclusive, Sam is making some serious strides.