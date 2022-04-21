Fox

Firefly wins The Masked Singer season 7 after emotional reveal: 'It feels so good'
See which celebrity is the newest masked champ.
Ringmaster talks her surprising Masked Singer nerves and teases a 'bit of a shift' for The Goldbergs
The celebrity under the mask tells EW about her big reveal.
The Prince on The Masked Singer talks being grouped in with Rudy Giuliani and possible return to AHS
The celebrity under the Prince mask talks to EW about his big reveal and lying to a costar about it.
New So You Think You Can Dance judges dance together for first time in exclusive clip
The beloved dance competition series is back on May 18.
9-1-1: Lone Star co-creator breaks down the season 3 finale proposal, health scare, hallucinations, and more
The Tarlos engagement, Gywn's return, Owen's 9/11 PTSD — Tim Minear opens up about the avalanche of drama on his Fox first-responder series, and what to expect from season 4.
9-1-1: Lone Star's Ronen Rubinstein and Rafael Silva on Tarlos engagement: 'We both cried during rehearsals'
The stars break down (not in tears) their emotional proposal scene from the season 3 finale of the first-responder drama.
9-1-1: Lone Star finale preview: Carlos writes his will as the 126 faces 'a contained emergency'
Though last year's finale ended in a fire splitting up the team, this season co-creator Tim Minear crafted something that "could bring the entire team of the 126ers to respond to something."
Here's every show canceled or renewed by the broadcast networks
R.I.P. Mr. Mayor, Naomi, B Positive, Dynasty, Queens, Magnum P.I., The Big Leap, and many more.
Everything to know for The Masked Singer season 7 finale — plus our guesses for who's under the masks
The Masked Singer reveals Grammy-winning reggae star and beloved girl group in multiple elimination
9-1-1's Peter Krause breaks down that emotional rescue — and teases what's up with Jonah
9-1-1 star Corinne Massiah previews May's biggest test yet
Chad Lowe joins brother Rob Lowe on 9-1-1: Lone Star: 'It wasn't a huge stretch'

The Fox first-responder drama marks "the first time we've actually had any substantial screen time together," Chad says.

Kerry Washington joins The Simpsons cast as Bart's new teacher — get a first look
TV // April 21, 2022
The Masked Singer finally reveals Rudy Giuliani: Here's how it all goes down
TV // April 20, 2022
9-1-1 showrunner teases an eventual happy ending for Eddie — and Bobby
TV // April 18, 2022
The Masked Singer reveals identities of Miss Teddy and Armadillo in hardest season 7 elimination yet
TV // April 13, 2022
The Real daytime talk show canceled after 8 seasons
TV // April 08, 2022
Hydra on The Masked Singer revealed to be this legendary magical duo
TV // April 06, 2022
Find out who will be judging the new season of So You Think You Can Dance
TV // April 04, 2022
Caitlyn Jenner joins Fox News as commentary contributor
TV // March 31, 2022
The Masked Singer reveals the Lemur as famous supermodel and actress
TV // March 30, 2022
Dianna Agron remembers first friend on Glee set Naya Rivera: 'She was my point person'
TV // March 29, 2022
Fan-favorite TV star revealed as Cyclops on The Masked Singer after BIG double elimination
TV // March 23, 2022
9-1-1 new recruit Arielle Kebbel previews Lucy's future with the 118 (and Buck)
TV // March 21, 2022
See what past MasterChef Junior champions have been up to since their wins
TV // March 17, 2022
The Masked Singer's Ram revealed to be Emmy-winning sportscaster after drama-filled duel
TV // March 16, 2022
Taraji P. Henson calls for Empire costar Jussie Smollett's freedom from jail after sentencing
Celebrity // March 13, 2022
The Masked Singer reveals first out of season 7: McTerrier didn't want to be a 'jackass,' but 'totally screwed it up'
TV // March 09, 2022
The complete list of clues for every The Masked Singer season 7 contestant
TV // March 09, 2022
The Masked Singer season 7 reveals: See every unmasked celebrity contestant
TV // March 09, 2022
What to Watch: The Masked Singer returns with a new season and new twists
TV // March 09, 2022
Watch the hilarious moment a contestant's head comes off on The Masked Singer: 'What do I do?'
TV // March 08, 2022
The Big Leap canceled at Fox after a single season
TV // March 04, 2022
After 3 years, So You Think You Can Dance will cha-cha back to life this summer on Fox
TV // March 02, 2022
Meet Hydra, The Masked Singer's first three-headed monster costume
TV // March 02, 2022
How (and why) 9-1-1: Lone Star killed off Lisa Edelstein's character
TV // February 28, 2022
All the costumes for The Masked Singer season 7, from the good to the bad to the cuddly
TV // February 25, 2022
