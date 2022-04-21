Firefly wins The Masked Singer season 7 after emotional reveal: 'It feels so good'
See which celebrity is the newest masked champ.
Ringmaster talks her surprising Masked Singer nerves and teases a 'bit of a shift' for The Goldbergs
The celebrity under the mask tells EW about her big reveal.
The Prince on The Masked Singer talks being grouped in with Rudy Giuliani and possible return to AHS
The celebrity under the Prince mask talks to EW about his big reveal and lying to a costar about it.
New So You Think You Can Dance judges dance together for first time in exclusive clip
The beloved dance competition series is back on May 18.
9-1-1: Lone Star co-creator breaks down the season 3 finale proposal, health scare, hallucinations, and more
The Tarlos engagement, Gywn's return, Owen's 9/11 PTSD — Tim Minear opens up about the avalanche of drama on his Fox first-responder series, and what to expect from season 4.
9-1-1: Lone Star's Ronen Rubinstein and Rafael Silva on Tarlos engagement: 'We both cried during rehearsals'
The stars break down (not in tears) their emotional proposal scene from the season 3 finale of the first-responder drama.