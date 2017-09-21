Fox News Channel

Caitlyn Jenner joins Fox News as commentary contributor
The Olympic athlete, TV personality, and former California gubernatorial candidate will voice "analysis" on Fox News.
Stacey Dash insists she's still 'not a feminist,' and regrets 'arrogant' approach to Trump support
'Clueless' star claims her conservatism "blacklisted" her from Hollywood and slams the Capitol insurrection as "appalling and stupid."
Biden inauguration draws bigger TV audience than Donald Trump's from 2017
John Oliver slams Fox News, 'Not-a-Medical-Dr. Phil' for coronavirus misinformation
Oliver dug into "the right-wing media sphere" behind the spread of misinformation about the coronavirus.
Shepard Smith exits Fox News
The Loudest Voice trailer tackles the Fox News scandal with Russell Crowe, Naomi Watts
Russell Crowe's Roger Ailes redefines television news in The Loudest Voice teaser
Fox News personality confuses Gayle King for Robin Roberts in commentary about R. Kelly
Divide and Conquer charts the American rise and fall of Roger Ailes: EW review
Bill Maher tries to defend Laura Ingraham on Real Time — it didn't go over well
Jimmy Kimmel responds to Sean Hannity's 'ass clown' comment: 'You are the whole ass circus'
Bill Maher says 'it's scary how much Trump takes his cues from Fox News'
Fox News host responds to Jimmy Kimmel's health care takedown
TV // September 21, 2017
Jimmy Kimmel eviscerates GOP, Fox News host with fiery health care bill takedown
TV // September 21, 2017
Meghan McCain could replace Jedediah Bila on The View
TV // September 18, 2017
Roger Ailes' Emmy In Memoriam inclusion slammed
Emmys // September 18, 2017
Meghan McCain leaves Fox News
TV // September 15, 2017
Fox News host wonders if 9/11 memorials will go the way of Confederate statues
TV // September 11, 2017
Fox News harassment and discrimination settlements total $50 million for past fiscal year
TV // August 14, 2017
Fox News suspends host Eric Bolling after allegations of lewd text messages
TV // August 05, 2017
Fox News accused of working with Trump administration on Seth Rich conspiracy
TV // August 01, 2017
Fox News ticker misspells Jared Kushner's name as Jared Kosher
TV // July 12, 2017
Kellyanne Conway defends Trump's Mika Brzezinski 'face-lift' tweets
TV // June 30, 2017
Kellyanne Conway: If I were killed 'half of Twitter' would celebrate
TV // June 16, 2017
Fox News phases out 'Fair & Balanced' slogan
TV // June 14, 2017
Eric Trump: Democrats are 'not even people'
TV // June 07, 2017
Sean Hannity steps back 'for now' on conspiracy theory about murder of DNC staffer
TV // May 23, 2017
MSNBC weekly ratings beat Fox News, CNN for first time ever
TV // May 22, 2017
Fox News fires The Five co-host after alleged racist comment
TV // May 19, 2017
Bill O'Reilly says 'hatred' killed controversial Fox News head Roger Ailes
TV // May 19, 2017
Roger Ailes, former Fox News chairman, dies at 77
TV // May 18, 2017
Boy with autism 'bopped' by Mike Pence, called 'snowflake' by Fox News' Tammy Bruce
TV // May 16, 2017
Fox News' Shepard Smith opens up about his relationship: 'I go home to the man I'm in love with'
TV // May 09, 2017
Watch Amy Schumer & Howard Stern perform NSFW Fox News musical with help from Hamilton
TV // May 04, 2017
Fox News host criticized for suggestive comment about Ivanka Trump
TV // April 26, 2017
Fox News alum Gretchen Carlson penning book on sexual harassment and women's empowerment
Books // April 25, 2017
Tucker Carlson hopes to 'earn that same trust' Fox News viewers had in Bill O'Reilly
TV // April 21, 2017
