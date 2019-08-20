From baked goods to bugs, Phil Rosenthal talks new season of Somebody Feed Phil
The professional foodie talks season 5 of his Netflix show, plus his new podcast and upcoming book. “It's a big, big world. Somebody’s gotta eat it.”
Alton Brown reveals why he left Food Network for Netflix's new Iron Chef series
"If Netflix had taken a shot at Iron Chef without me, that would have broken my heart."
What to Watch podcast: American Idol celebrates 20 years with a massive reunion
Plus, NBC's The Endgame reaches its own endgame, and Shark Tank swims to Monday for this week's episode.
Mark Long was more nervous to compete on Worst Cooks in America than The Challenge
"I've jumped out of airplanes, I've raced cars, I've done so many crazy, wild things that other people fear," the reality star says, "but I had never been so nervous going into this show and having to cook every day."
What to Watch podcast: Food Network cooks up delicious new series The Julia Child Challenge
Also, The Neighborhood stars pop up on Bob Hearts Abishola for a crossover, and A&E investigates Secrets of the Chippendales Murders.
Netflix is bringing back Iron Chef in a 'supersized' way
'Netflix's Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend' is taking a "supersized approach" to the beloved, trailblazing culinary competition format.