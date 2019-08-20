Food Network

From baked goods to bugs, Phil Rosenthal talks new season of Somebody Feed Phil
The professional foodie talks season 5 of his Netflix show, plus his new podcast and upcoming book. “It's a big, big world. Somebody’s gotta eat it.”
Alton Brown reveals why he left Food Network for Netflix's new Iron Chef series
"If Netflix had taken a shot at Iron Chef without me, that would have broken my heart."
What to Watch podcast: American Idol celebrates 20 years with a massive reunion
Plus, NBC's The Endgame reaches its own endgame, and Shark Tank swims to Monday for this week's episode.
Mark Long was more nervous to compete on Worst Cooks in America than The Challenge
"I've jumped out of airplanes, I've raced cars, I've done so many crazy, wild things that other people fear," the reality star says, "but I had never been so nervous going into this show and having to cook every day."
What to Watch podcast: Food Network cooks up delicious new series The Julia Child Challenge
Also, The Neighborhood stars pop up on Bob Hearts Abishola for a crossover, and A&E investigates Secrets of the Chippendales Murders.
Netflix is bringing back Iron Chef in a 'supersized' way
'Netflix's Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend' is taking a "supersized approach" to the beloved, trailblazing culinary competition format.
Chopped Junior winner Fuller Goldsmith dies at 17
The Alabama youngster who won Food Network's Chopped Junior as a seventh-grader, and who competed on Top Chef Junior, has died following a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 17.
Your guide to the 2021 TV premiere dates
'Hawkeye' takes flight, 'What We Do in the Shadows' is back, and the next 'American Crime Story' will be told.
Ted Allen takes viewers behind the scenes of new Chopped: Beat Bobby Flay tournament
The best TV and movie marathons for Fourth of July 2020
Your guide to all the summer 2020 TV premiere dates
Barefoot Contessa Ina Garten is shaken by her viral drink video, dishes on quarantine cooking
See why Kristin Chenoweth is making Trisha Yearwood so nervous in exclusive clip of her cooking show

Watch Bobby Flay, Michael Symon, BBQ Brawl finalists scramble with surprise finale challenge
TV // August 20, 2019
Bobby Flay and daughter Sophie explore Chelsea Market in exclusive The Flay List clip
TV // August 20, 2019
What to Watch on Monday: Two men compete for Nicole's affection on Bachelor in Paradise
TV // August 19, 2019
Alton Brown's Good Eats is back with a delightfully quirky trailer
TV // August 08, 2019
Watch a huge cake flirt with disaster in Wedding Cake Championship premiere preview
TV // May 29, 2019
What to Watch this weekend: Sneaky Pete season premiere, plus American Idol, Game of Thrones, and Veep
TV // May 10, 2019
What to Watch this weekend: The season premiere of Bosch and Tonya Harding on Worst Cooks in America
TV // April 19, 2019
It's Winner Cake All in new Food Network baking competition hosted by Giada De Laurentiis
TV // January 04, 2019
Martha Stewart helps Macy's Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular contestants find inspiration
TV // November 16, 2018
Giada De Laurentiis says Food Network Star serves up 'high emotions' in season finale
TV // August 04, 2018
A 'feisty' David LeFevre throws down 'smack talk' against Iron Chef Guarnaschelli in Gauntlet finale preview
TV // May 09, 2018
I Hart Food: Hannah Hart shares her love for all things edible
TV // August 14, 2017
Cat Cora dishes on mentoring 'America's Best Cook,' Southern cuisine
Article // April 13, 2014
Paula Deen restaurant closes
Article // April 04, 2014
Paula Deen says she's 'back in the saddle'
Article // February 24, 2014
Giada De Laurentiis slices finger during Thanksgiving special -- PHOTO
Article // November 24, 2013
Guy Fieri testifies during trial of teen accused of stealing his car
Article // October 29, 2013
Paula Deen lawsuit: Race-based claims thrown out
Article // August 12, 2013
'Cutthroat Kitchen' premiere: Sabotage with care
Article // August 12, 2013
Paula Deen dumps her legal team
Article // July 11, 2013
Paula Deen's 'Today' interview: I'm no racist
Article // June 26, 2013
Rev. Jesse Jackson: Paula Deen can be 'redeemed'
Article // June 26, 2013
Paula Deen dropped as Smithfield spokeswoman
Article // June 24, 2013
'The Next Food Network Star' gets 'Chopped'
Article // June 16, 2013
Bobby Moynihan skewers Guy Fieri in cut 'SNL' bit
Article // November 19, 2012
