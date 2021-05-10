Focus Features

The Northman director breaks down the finale's nude volcano brawl
Robert Eggers walks EW through creating the Mt. Hekla volcano set in Belfast, researching the history of Viking nudity, and creating CG testicles for the final cut.
Oscars 2022 winners list: Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, CODA win big at wildest Academy Awards in years
Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, 'CODA' win big at wildest Academy Awards in years.
2022 Oscars winner predictions: From Will Smith to CODA, here's who will win at the 94th Academy Awards
See EW's expert picks for winners in all 23 categories, including Penélope Cruz, Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur, and more top contenders.
How to watch the 2022 Oscar nominees
It's time to start checking off titles before March 27.
See the full list of 2022 Oscar nominees
Lady Gaga, Caitríona Balfe, and Ruth Negga were surprisingly snubbed among an Oscar nominations list that saw The Power of the Dog lead with 12 overall nods.
Last Night in Soho review: Edgar Wright's retro thriller dazzles with '60s style, falls short on plot
Two girls, one time-jump.
Last Night in Soho costume designer breaks down the thriller's scary-good vintage glam
'Last Night in Soho' costume designer Odile Dicks-Mireaux discusses dressing the 1960s in Edgar Wright's time-hopping thriller.
How Edgar Wright's '60s playlist conjured the 'lucid dream' of Last Night in Soho
The filmmaker reflects on how a collection of favorite songs ballooned into a dreamy time-traveling thriller.
Caitríona Balfe's Oscar-bound Belfast turn is for 'the people, the community, the heart' of Ireland
The must-see films and performances from the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival
2022 Oscar predictions: Lady Gaga, Kristen Stewart, more contenders to look out for
Amanda Knox says Stillwater is 'fictionalizing away' her innocence and profiting off her story
Stillwater review: Matt Damon is a dad unmoored in atmospheric drama

Matt Damon is an Oklahoma roughneck out to save his daughter in Stillwater first look
Movies // May 10, 2021
Limbo director Ben Sharrock wants to tell a different kind of refugee story with his new film
Movies // May 01, 2021
Nomadland drives away with historic Best Picture win at the Oscars
Oscars // April 25, 2021
EW's final Oscar predictions in all 23 categories, from Viola Davis to Nomadland
Oscars // April 23, 2021
Carey Mulligan walked a promising path to the Oscars in fuzzy pink slippers
Oscars // April 16, 2021
How college students can watch Promising Young Woman for free
Movies // April 12, 2021
Boogie director Eddie Huang explains how casting Pop Smoke was a last minute 'blessing'
Movies // March 05, 2021
Borat 2, Palm Springs, and more among 2021 Writers Guild Awards nominees
The Awardist // February 16, 2021
Eddie Huang likens his basketball film Boogie to Good Will Hunting
Movies // January 19, 2021
Carey Mulligan gets Oscars boost with award for Promising Young Woman
The Awardist // January 15, 2021
Awards season tracker: Early winners before the 2021 Oscars
The Awardist // January 13, 2021
Promising Young Woman will be available to rent starting next week
Movies // January 06, 2021
Promising Young Woman director breaks down that brutal twist ending
Movies // December 26, 2020
How Promising Young Woman got Paris Hilton's 'Stars Are Blind' for the best dance of 2020
Movies // December 23, 2020
Why Emerald Fennell cast sweet men to do bad things in Promising Young Woman
Movies // December 21, 2020
EW's 2021 Oscar predictions: Who will win Academy Awards?
Oscars // November 12, 2020
Kevin Costner and Diane Lane on doing the wrong things for all the right reasons in Let Him Go
Movies // November 03, 2020
Carey Mulligan hunts toxic men in wild new Promising Young Woman trailer
Movies // October 09, 2020
RBG, On the Basis of Sex returning to theaters after Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death
Movies // September 22, 2020
Evan Rachel Wood is a soulful scammer in wild Kajillionaire trailer
Movies // July 30, 2020
Jon Stewart's Irresistible gets new release date on VOD platforms
Movies // May 22, 2020
Tracee Ellis Ross releases her first song from The High Note soundtrack
Movies // May 15, 2020
Focus Features to livestream movies for free in coronavirus charity-benefiting initiative
Movies // April 02, 2020
Edgar Wright to direct sci-fi film Set My Heart to Five
Movies // March 31, 2020
Harriet returning to theaters for free Black History Month screenings
Movies // January 31, 2020
