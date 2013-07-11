Skip to content
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
From Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Weeknd, here are all the artists who can't wait to get on the road again.
Read More
Your guide to the 2022 TV premiere dates
Your guide to the 2022 TV premiere dates
Read More
The 20 most anticipated books of 2022
The 20 most anticipated books of 2022
Read More
Home
Entity
Florence + The Machine
Florence + The Machine
Florence + The Machine
Most Recent
Florence Welch, The Great Gatsby
The Great Gatsby
is becoming a stage musical — with help from Florence Welch
Raise your glass!
Read More
Image
Amy Schumer: Patrick Stewart joke highlights British GQ Awards
Read More
Image
Florence + the Machine debut 'Final Fantasy XV' songs
Read More
Image
Adele: Favorite breakup songs revealed
Read More
Image
Behind Florence + the Machine's stunning visual album, 'The Odyssey'
'It was a journey to self,' frontwoman Florence Welch said at a screening
Read More
Image
Florence + the Machine release 'The Odyssey'
Read More
More Florence + The Machine
Image
Florence Welch to debut 'The Odyssey' short film
It'll be streaming online on Thursday
Image
Florence + the Machine cover Fleetwood Mac's 'Silver Springs'
Florence Welch did her best Stevie Nicks.
Image
Florence and the Machine covers Foo Fighters at Glastonbury in Dave Grohl tribute
Image
Florence + The Machine, Ozzy Osbourne to headline 2015 Voodoo Fest
Image
Florence + The Machine's new album debuts at No. 1
Image
Florence + the Machine expands tour
Florence Welch
'How Big How Blue How Beautiful' by Florence + The Machine: EW review
Image
Neil Young thought Florence Welch was 'a man with a high voice'
Forecast 2015 | Pop music has been missing Florence Welch's beautiful wail for too long; good thing the ''Dog Days Are Over'' songstress has confirmed that she's working
Florence + The Machine debut 'Delilah'
Image
Florence + the Machine dazzle with acoustic show
Image
Florence Welch breaks foot jumping off Coachella stage
Image
Watch Florence + the Machine's 'Ship to Wreck' video
All Florence + The Machine
Image
'Game of Thrones': Cast the musicians!
Article
//
July 11, 2013
The Great Gatsby Soundtrack
NPR streaming the Great Gatsby soundtrack
Article
//
May 02, 2013
Florence Welch wants to take a break, pen a musical
Article
//
November 19, 2012
Image
Muddy good times at Austin City Limits: On the scene with Neil Young, Jack White, Florence and the Machine, the Roots and more
Article
//
October 14, 2012
Florence And The Machine
On the scene at Lollapalooza Day 3: Florence and the Machine, J. Cole, Childish Gambino and more
Article
//
August 06, 2012
Image
Florence + the Machine 'Spectrum' video: Watch it here
Article
//
May 30, 2012
The song: Johnny Mathis, ''Wonderful! Wonderful!'' The episode: ''Finishing the Hat'' (823) The hook: In a hectic two-hour series finale on May 13, the Housewives
'House,' 'Castle,' 'Glee,' 'Bones,' 'Scandal': EW's TV Jukebox
Article
//
May 25, 2012
Red Hot Chili Peppers Flea
ACL lineup: Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Roots, and more
Music Festivals
//
May 22, 2012
Snoop Dogg
Coachella 2012: Five questions going into this weekend
Music Festivals
//
April 13, 2012
'MTV Unplugged Florence + the Machine': On the scene
Article
//
April 09, 2012
VH1 Divas
VH1 Divas 2011: Kelly Clarkson, Amy Winehouse tribute, and more
Article
//
December 19, 2011
Ew1186 1187 Cover
Adele, Florence and The Machine, Bon Iver, or Fleet Foxes: Who made EW's album of the year?
Article
//
December 16, 2011
Image
'Glee,' 'Gossip Girl,' 'Revenge': This week's TV Jukebox!
Article
//
December 10, 2011
LMFAO
Nicki Minaj, Florence + the Machine: Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve
Article
//
December 06, 2011
Image
Florence + The Machine behind the scenes: An EW video exclusive
Article
//
November 10, 2011
Image
Justin Bieber's 'Under The Mistletoe' debuts at No. 1; Wale, Susan Boyle, and Miranda Lambert follow
Article
//
November 09, 2011
Florence and the Machine's new album 'Ceremonials' to stream in full on Myspace this Saturday -- EXCLUSIVE
Article
//
October 28, 2011
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson, Mary J. Blige, Florence Welch, and Jennifer Hudson to headline this year's 'Vh1 Divas'
Article
//
October 27, 2011
Image
Florence + The Machine debut trippy video for 'Shake It Out': Watch here!
Article
//
October 03, 2011
Florence Machine Welch
Florence and the Machine debut new song 'What the Water Gave Me': Hear it here!
Article
//
August 23, 2011
