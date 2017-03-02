E

The Crown's Josh O'Connor and his friends compete to play rock, paper, scissors with celebrities
The most famous person O'Connor has played the game with is Salma Hayek, but he admits a friend snagged someone pretty iconic.
Kris Jenner and Andy Cohen both want her to appear on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
EW speaks with the face of Bravo TV about fan calls for Kris Jenner to appear on RHOBH.
Andy Cohen on revisiting the history of reality TV on For Real — and his pick for the best reality star of all time
The docuseries 'For Real: The Story of Reality TV' premieres on E! on Thursday.
Lance Bass and Vivica A. Fox say Dancing With the Stars judges didn't like their partners
The former member of *NSYNC and the actress shared their opinions on new E! series 'Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump.'
8 things we want to see on the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians
The most famous reality TV family out there are bidding goodbye to their E! series with a final 20th season. Here's the kontent we need.
Eric Nies reveals how The Real World saved his life in reunion clip: 'I might've been dead'
The cast of The Real World: New York is reuniting after 20 years.
Lisa Vanderpump gets naughty in teaser for new show Overserved
"The guests should be naughty, but the hostess must always be naughtier."
Keeping Up With the Kardashians final season promo offers 'cry faces' set to Harry Styles
Jennifer Lopez to receive People's Choice Icon Award for Hustlers, Super Bowl set
Your guide to the fall 2020 TV premiere dates
The Soup host Jade Catta-Preta says revamped show is less snarky and 'bro-y'
How to watch the Grammy Awards on TV and online
Keeping Up With the Kardashians: Then and now

The Arrangement: EW review
TV // March 02, 2017
The Royals creator on Robert's reign of terror and that unexpected team-up
TV // February 19, 2017
The Royals creator teases season 3 finale: 'Liam's lost a lot'
TV // February 19, 2017
The Royals renewed for season 4 on E!
TV // February 16, 2017
The Royals season finale sneak peek: Fists fly between Robert and Liam yet again
TV // February 15, 2017
The Royals sneak peek: Eleanor and Jasper face off post-breakup
TV // February 09, 2017
The Royals clip: Helena may be breaking Spencer's poor little heart
TV // January 25, 2017
The Arrangement trailer teases contract marriage
Article // December 15, 2016
Kim Kardashian resumes filming KUWTK after Paris robbery
Article // October 26, 2016
Hollywood Medium trailer, premiere date: Exclusive first look at Jaime Pressly's reading
Article // November 06, 2015
Scandal overwhelms the monarchy in new The Royals trailer
Article // October 01, 2015
The Royals season 2 trailer: Monarchy goes 'out of control' in exclusive trailer
Article // September 17, 2015
I Am Cait: Caitlyn Jenner's E! reality show gets title
Article // June 03, 2015
E! orders Jillian Michaels docu-series, comedy series produced by Joel McHale, more
Article // May 05, 2015
'The Royals' recap: 'The Slings and Arrows of Outrageous Fortune'
Article // April 20, 2015
Grace Helbig on switching from YouTube to TV
Article // April 03, 2015
E! renews 'The Royals' and 'House of DVF'
Article // January 15, 2015
E! greenlights Joel McHale-produced 'Comments Section'
Article // November 25, 2014
Kelsey Grammer to produce reality show about Christina Milian
Article // September 09, 2014
First look: Joan Collins on the set of 'The Royals'
Article // August 27, 2014
Anarchy reigns in new trailer for E!'s 'The Royals'
Article // August 26, 2014
'Dynasty' star Joan Collins joins 'The Royals'
Article // August 15, 2014
'Chelsea Lately' to end in August
Article // May 28, 2014
Elizabeth Hurley parties away in new 'The Royals' trailer
Article // May 16, 2014
New spin-off 'Kourtney & Khloe Take The Hamptons' coming to E!
Article // March 26, 2014
