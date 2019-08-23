Dixie Chicks

The Chicks on their summer tour and finally performing Gaslighter live
Plus, why the trio don't ever want to play the Hollywood Bowl again (it's not why you think).
Were You Not Entertained? A fond look back at 32 years of Entertainment Weekly covers
For more than three decades, we ran the pop culture alphabet from Anaconda to Zendaya, and loved every minute of it.
Opening time: Dan Wilson on the return of Semisonic and writing hits for Adele and the Chicks
The "Closing Time" singer talks to EW about one-hit wonders, being an in-demand songwriter, and the return of his Minneapolis power-pop trio.
Billie Eilish, the Chicks, John Legend among Democratic National Convention performers
See the lineup of performers planning to musically welcome the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket.
The 13 best burns off the new Chicks album Gaslighter
"I hope you die peacefully in your sleep. Just kidding, I hope it hurts like you hurt me."
The Chicks' Gaslighter is all fire and nerve
The trio's first album since 2006 puts a microscope on emotion.
Kelly Clarkson tips a hat to The Chicks with Kellyoke cover after band's name change
Clarkson dropped a cover of the 1999 song "Cowboy Take Me Away" after the Dixie Chicks became The Chicks.
The Dixie Chicks change their name in response to protests
"We want to meet the moment," says the band as they reveal their new name.
Dixie Chicks announce new release date for postponed Gaslighter album
Dixie Chicks drop powerful new song from delayed Gaslighter album
Dixie Chicks postpone new Gaslighter album release
Check out these great songs by female artists on Taylor Swift's Women's History Month playlist
Dixie Chicks reflect on getting blacklisted 17 years ago: 'Imagine what she would say now'

Everything to know about Taylor Swift's emotional collaboration with the Dixie Chicks
Music // August 23, 2019
Dixie Chicks confirm on Instagram that a new album is coming
Music // June 25, 2019
CMA Awards: Beyonce performance not scrubbed from CMA accounts
Article // November 03, 2016
CMAs 2016: Beyoncé and the Dixie Chicks perform 'Daddy Lessons'
Article // November 02, 2016
Donald Trump: Dixie Chicks frontwoman slams country radio over candidate
Article // August 12, 2016
Dixie Chicks honor Orlando victims at Madison Square Garden show
Article // June 14, 2016
Dixie Chicks Lana Del Rey cover: Video Games at Bridge School
Article // October 26, 2015
Dixie Chicks European tour announced
Article // June 17, 2015
Dan Wilson on 'Love Without Fear' and working with Adele and Taylor Swift
Article // April 15, 2014
Dixie Chicks, more perform at Rick Rubin tribute: On the scene
Article // February 28, 2014
The Dixie Chicks' nude EW cover 10 years later: Emily Robison and Martie Maguire reflect
Article // August 09, 2013
The Dixie Chicks' release 'Storytellers' DVD to please loyal fans: See an exclusive clip here
Article // November 28, 2011
Dixie Chicks headline Texas wildfires benefit
Article // October 18, 2011
'Glee' nailed 'Landslide,' but which cover of the Stevie Nicks classic is the best? Take our poll
Article // March 09, 2011
Dixie Chicks side project Court Yard Hounds debut at SXSW: Music Mix was on the scene!
Article // March 19, 2010
Dixie Chicks end breakup speculation with a big summer tour
Article // March 17, 2010
The Dixie Chicks take on their critics
Article // April 24, 2003
