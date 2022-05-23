Disney XD

Most Recent

Watch the DuckTales cast perform a scene from the series finale
Plus, the cast discusses their characters' arcs and the greatest prank they ever pulled on David Tennant.
Big Hero 6 The Series to end with season 3: Cast look back on their favorite moments
Disney's series based on the 2014 movie will not return for a fourth season.
Scrooge finally confronts Santa in DuckTales Christmas episode preview
DuckTales showrunners break down that Darkwing Duck two-parter, tease the rest of season 3
Darkwing Duck returns to DuckTales in exclusive new clip
Watch Darkwing Duck reunite with Launchpad McQuack.
Watch Daisy Duck make her debut in exclusive DuckTales clip
As season 3 of DuckTales continues, Daisy Duck is set to finally make her appearance on the show. Co-showrunner Francisco Angones tells EW how the show came up with their own take on this Disney icon.
More Disney XD

Black Panther comes to TV with Disney XD's animated series trailer
Gravity Falls redubbed by Disney XD to remove Louis C.K.
Disney XD gets a male princess in Star vs. the Forces of Evil
Descendants star Sofia Carson guests on Marvel's Spider-Man: Watch
Watch Ducktales star Ben Schwartz bring Dewey Duck to life
Disney XD's Big Hero 6 series flies in with new clip
DuckTales: Watch the gang's first adventure from the reboot

