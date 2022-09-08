Disney+

Indiana Jones and Short Round reunite after 38 years: See Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan hug it out at D23
The actors starred together in 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.
All the upcoming Marvel movies and series announced at D23 Expo
From the grisly new Werewolf By Night to the unveiling of the Thunderbolts, here is everything you need to know from the presentation.
Tim Allen is ready to retire in The Santa Clauses and Peyton Manning is up for the job
There might be a new Santa Claus coming to town in the upcoming Disney+ series.
National Treasure series kicks off new adventure in first Edge of History trailer
Check out Lisette Olivera in action as the franchise's new hero, Jess Valenzuela.
All the biggest Star Wars news from D23
From a new trailer for Andor to the first footage of The Mandalorian season 3, D23's Lucasfilm presentation released a bunch of new information about upcoming Star Wars projects.
Your favorite '80s kid Ke Huy Quan joins Marvel's Loki
From Indiana Jones to The Goonies to Everything Everywhere All at Once and now to the MCU, the 51-year-old actor has had quite the career.
Gael García Bernal becomes Werewolf by Night for Marvel's Disney+ special
Things are getting hairy for the 'Old' and 'Mozart in the Jungle' star.
Josh Duhamel puked on his first day filming The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season 2
Duhamel joins the Disney+ series as new character Colin Cole, a former NHL player-turned-coach who runs the intense summer hockey institute where the young athletes land.
The Mandalorian returns to Mandalore in season 3 teaser trailer
Willow Disney+ sequel series gets Christian Slater and a fiery first trailer
Chris Hemsworth talks being a scientific 'guinea pig' in his Nat Geo series Limitless
All the upcoming Disney and Pixar movies and series showcased at D23 Expo
Watch the still-enchanting Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams find magic in the suburbs in Disenchanted

The sequel to 2007 fairy tale musical Enchanted drops on Disney+ on Thanksgiving.

Dancing With the Stars reveals its cast of celebrities for season 31
TV // September 08, 2022
Charli D'Amelio and her mom join Dancing With the Stars season 31 cast: 'I thought they were joking'
TV // September 07, 2022
Andor's Genevieve O'Reilly brings Mon Mothma into the spotlight: 'We really get to develop her as a character'
TV // September 02, 2022
Tim Roth talks returning to Marvel as Abomination for She-Hulk: 'I love my career being chaos'
TV // September 01, 2022
Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold announces departure from the series: 'One of the hardest decisions'
TV // September 01, 2022
Omri Katz 'would have loved to be involved' in Hocus Pocus 2, praises sequel's 'new direction'
Movies // August 31, 2022
Meet Cobweb, the Hocus Pocus 2 cat who's definitely not Thackery Binx
Movies // August 29, 2022
Billy Butcherson returns from the grave in Hocus Pocus 2 first look photo
Movies // August 29, 2022
Diego Luna on returning to Star Wars with Andor: 'This story matters'
TV // August 25, 2022
See Rob Riggle eat bull testicles with Bear Grylls: 'The good news is the bull was well hung'
TV // August 22, 2022
How Warwick Davis and Willow costars handled pressure of making TV series: It 'kept us on our game'
TV // August 12, 2022
Abbott Elementary is the golden child of TV critics, scoring 4 wins at the TCA Awards
The Awardist // August 06, 2022
RuPaul's Drag Race icon Shea Couleé joins Marvel universe as Ironheart series regular
TV // August 03, 2022
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law director talks Daredevil's arrival: 'He's going to be a crowd favorite'
TV // August 03, 2022
Pedro Pascal praises his Mandalorian doubles: 'They do the heavy lifting'
TV // July 29, 2022
CODA's Troy Kotsur will star in Disney+ series about the true story of a deaf high school football team
TV // July 28, 2022
The 15 best Pixar movies, ranked 
Movies // July 28, 2022
Lawrence Kasdan names the best Star Wars special effect ever
TV // July 28, 2022
Corbin Bleu and HSMTMTS showrunner swear Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens aren't in season 3
TV // July 27, 2022
David Krumholtz will return as elf Bernard in The Santa Clause Disney+ series
TV // July 27, 2022
Rick Riordan expects a 2024 premiere date for new Percy Jackson and the Olympians series
TV // July 25, 2022
The National Treasure: Edge of History cast is holding out hope Nicolas Cage will appear in season 2: 'We will beg'
Comic-Con // July 22, 2022
HSMTMTS creator teases a 'proper sendoff' for star Olivia Rodrigo in season 3
TV // July 21, 2022
Diego Luna on returning for Andor: 'I had so much more to say and do with this role'
TV // July 15, 2022
Ms. Marvel directors break down that delightful finale and hopes for a season 2
TV // July 14, 2022
