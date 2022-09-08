Indiana Jones and Short Round reunite after 38 years: See Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan hug it out at D23
The actors starred together in 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.
All the upcoming Marvel movies and series announced at D23 Expo
From the grisly new Werewolf By Night to the unveiling of the Thunderbolts, here is everything you need to know from the presentation.
Tim Allen is ready to retire in The Santa Clauses and Peyton Manning is up for the job
There might be a new Santa Claus coming to town in the upcoming Disney+ series.
National Treasure series kicks off new adventure in first Edge of History trailer
Check out Lisette Olivera in action as the franchise's new hero, Jess Valenzuela.
All the biggest Star Wars news from D23
From a new trailer for Andor to the first footage of The Mandalorian season 3, D23's Lucasfilm presentation released a bunch of new information about upcoming Star Wars projects.
Your favorite '80s kid Ke Huy Quan joins Marvel's Loki
From Indiana Jones to The Goonies to Everything Everywhere All at Once and now to the MCU, the 51-year-old actor has had quite the career.