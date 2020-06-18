Disney Channel

Zac Efron is down for a High School Musical reboot: 'My heart's still there'
Sounds like a homecoming might be in order…
Cole Sprouse is 'violently defensive' against the narrative of female child stars 'going nuts'
"When we talk about child stars going nuts, what we're not actually talking about is how fame is a trauma," the former child actor ruminates.
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder creators on making a 'state-of-the-art family TV show'
Creators Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar talk about how they approached updating the beloved show for Disney+, and how they got all those big name guest stars.
Tiffini Hale, member of Disney's The Party and All-New Mickey Mouse Club, dies at 46
Her former bandmates say she died after suffering a cardiac arrest.
JoJo Siwa's Dancing With the Stars performance was a nod to LGBTQ Descendants fans
JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson paid homage to fans of Evie and Mal with their latest routine.
Christy Carlson Romano says Even Stevens producers made her miss a Princess Diaries audition
The former Disney Channel star said she was prevented from trying out for the role that ultimately went to Anne Hathaway.
Zendaya says she refused to have her first kiss on the Disney show Shake It Up
Christy Carlson Romano explains why she doesn't talk to Even Stevens costar Shia LaBeouf
The two enjoyed a close-knit relationship as brother and sister on the Disney Channel show, but the actress explained that "in reality, it just wasn't like that."
15 of the best high school dance moments in teen TV
Patrick Stump breaks down his theme song for new cartoon Spidey and His Amazing Friends
Hilary Duff admits there was a point where she 'couldn't stand Lizzie McGuire'
Alex Hirsch pranks Trump's voter fraud hotline as his Gravity Falls characters
The 15 best episodes of Phineas and Ferb

Get a first look at Upside-Down Magic, the Disney Channel Original Movie-version of Harry Potter
Movies // June 18, 2020
Watch Even Stevens cast reunite for show's 20th anniversary
TV // June 17, 2020
Phineas and Ferb is back — creators preview new movie coming to Disney+ this summer
TV // May 28, 2020
Exclusive: Muppet Babies is finally bringing back Skeeter and Scooter
TV // May 13, 2020
Recess and Doug are available on Disney+, so don't make other TV plans this weekend
TV // April 14, 2020
Wizards of Waverly Place star Jennifer Stone is now fighting coronavirus as a registered nurse
TV // April 09, 2020
A Goofy Movie star reflects on film 25 years later: 'Unlike any other project I've worked on'
Movies // April 07, 2020
Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale reunite for High School Musical TikTok dance in quarantine
Celebrity // March 16, 2020
The Proud Family is coming back 'Louder and Prouder' on Disney+
TV // February 27, 2020
Jonas Brothers recreate iconic Camp Rock scene...with help from Jack McBrayer
TV // January 21, 2020
Life With Derek stars hilariously support that incest speculation: 'I still go down with this ship'
TV // January 21, 2020
Lizzie McGuire: Where every character left off in the original series and movie
TV // December 19, 2019
Watch Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim in sneak peak of Zombies 2
TV // December 12, 2019
Watch Raven-Symoné belt out 'What Christmas Means To Me' on Disney Channel special Holidays Unwrapped
TV // December 06, 2019
Get hyped (for brains?) with this sneak peek at Disney Channel's Zombies 2
TV // October 02, 2019
Star Wars Resistance confirms Orka and Flix as openly gay couple
TV // September 30, 2019
It's a TGIF reunion! Watch Jaleel White join Raven-Symoné on Raven's Home premiere
TV // September 26, 2019
Descendants 3 cast shares why it's good to be bad, especially when you look so good
TV // August 30, 2019
Star Wars Resistance to end with season 2; trailer revealed
TV // August 14, 2019
All of Cameron Boyce's best moments in Descendants 3
TV // August 02, 2019
Watch Disney Channel's emotional tribute to Cameron Boyce
TV // August 02, 2019
Exclusive: See Kermit the Frog in action as 'frog consultant' for Disney Channel's Amphibia
TV // July 15, 2019
Watch Alice Cooper get animated for Disney: 'It's kind of nice to not be the villain for once'
TV // June 26, 2019
First trailer for Descendants 3 has pirates, dragons, and really great hair
TV // June 17, 2019
See the Descendants 3 cast in new music video, and find out the movie's premiere date
TV // May 31, 2019
