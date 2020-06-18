DESCENDANTS 3 - This highly anticipated third installment in the global hit Disney Channel Original Movie franchise continues the contemporary saga of good versus evil as the teenage daughters and sons of Disney's most infamous villains-Mal, Evie, Carlos and Jay (also known as the villain kids or VKs)-return to the Isle of the Lost to recruit a new batch of villainous offspring to join them at Auradon Prep. When a barrier breach jeopardizes the safety of Auradon during their departure off the Isle, Mal resolves to permanently close the barrier, fearing that nemeses Uma and Hades will wreak vengeance on the kingdom. Despite her decision, an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon and it's up to Mal and the VKs to save everyone in their most epic battle yet. "Descendants 3" is set to premiere on FRIDAY, AUG. 2 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. (Disney Channel/David Bukach) SARAH JEFFERY