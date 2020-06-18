Zac Efron is down for a High School Musical reboot: 'My heart's still there'
Sounds like a homecoming might be in order…
Cole Sprouse is 'violently defensive' against the narrative of female child stars 'going nuts'
"When we talk about child stars going nuts, what we're not actually talking about is how fame is a trauma," the former child actor ruminates.
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder creators on making a 'state-of-the-art family TV show'
Creators Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar talk about how they approached updating the beloved show for Disney+, and how they got all those big name guest stars.
Tiffini Hale, member of Disney's The Party and All-New Mickey Mouse Club, dies at 46
Her former bandmates say she died after suffering a cardiac arrest.
JoJo Siwa's Dancing With the Stars performance was a nod to LGBTQ Descendants fans
JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson paid homage to fans of Evie and Mal with their latest routine.
Christy Carlson Romano says Even Stevens producers made her miss a Princess Diaries audition
The former Disney Channel star said she was prevented from trying out for the role that ultimately went to Anne Hathaway.