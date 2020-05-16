Discovery Channel

Deadliest Catch captain Josh Harris breaks down season 18 premiere's tense crab pot retrieval
The co-captain of the Cornelia Marie tells EW about the new season's obstacles, including COVID-19, the government shutdown of red king crab fishing, and lost crab pots.
Deadliest Catch captain Josh Harris is excited to be his brother's boss in season 18: 'One hell of a journey'
Harris previews the addition of his big brother Shane aboard the Cornelia Marie.
Deadliest Catch captains reel from loss of red king crab fishing in season 18 first look
Captain Sig Hansen and Co. struggle to stay afloat in EW's exclusive first look at season 18 of Discovery's cult-favorite reality series.
Watch Chip and Joanna Gaines' 2012 Fixer Upper casting tape: 'This is where it all started'
In celebration of the launch of their new network Magnolia Channel, the reality stars share a throwback video featuring their first-ever casting tape.
Gold Rush sneak peek: Tony Beets is ready to make it his best season ever
The Klondike legend doesn't mince words when he says success is within "our f---in' reach."
Mythbusters star Adam Savage was 'gut-punched' over cohost Grant Imahara's sudden death
"Those of us that were lucky enough to know Grant knew him as a lovely man of honor, who wanted to share his knowledge with everybody."
Get a first look at the Gold Rush spin-off Winter's Fortune
They're gonna need a bigger tractor to break into that frozen tundra, man.
J.B. Smoove signed up for Shark Week thinking it was Shark Tank
The Curb Your Enthusiasm star was surprised to learn that he'd be swimming with actual sharks, not Mark Cuban & Co.
Jackass star bitten in dangerous, Fonzie-inspired Shark Week stunt
Shark Week 2021: Your guide to all 32 specials
Michelle Rodriguez to star in Fast and Furious-inspired competition show for Discovery
Deadliest Catch first look: Sig Hansen begs Jonathan Hillstrand to postpone retirement, save fishery
Alaskan Bush People patriarch Billy Brown dies at 68

Trading Spaces designer Frank Bielec dies at 72
TV // May 16, 2020
Capt. Keith Colburn talks about latest challenge on Deadliest Catch: Beating the Russians
TV // April 13, 2020
Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia cable network set to launch this fall
TV // January 16, 2020
Discovery will pull a scene from River of No Return where cast member hits horse with hammer
TV // October 31, 2019
Gold Rush miners clash in this exclusive sneak peek from tonight's premiere
TV // October 11, 2019
Discovery Channel and BBC partner to launch new streaming service
TV // April 01, 2019
Discovery Channel fast-tracks Thai cave rescue documentary
TV // July 10, 2018
Steve Irwin's family returns to Animal Planet, the network that made Crocodile Hunter a star
TV // October 18, 2017
Michael Phelps' controversial shark race nets 5 million viewers
TV // July 28, 2017
Michael Phelps responds to 'haters' over Shark Week race
TV // July 26, 2017
Shark Week: Watch Michael Phelps prepare to race a great white
TV // July 20, 2017
Shark Week 2017: Your Ultimate Guide to All 18 Programs
TV // July 19, 2017
Shark Week schedule: Your guide to all 18 specials
TV // June 15, 2017
Ben Bailey returns to host Cash Cab revival
TV // June 06, 2017
Watch Paul Bettany play Ted Kaczynski in Manhunt: Unabomber trailer
TV // June 05, 2017
See Paul Bettany as the Unabomber in new Discovery series
TV // May 19, 2017
Jane Lynch to play Janet Reno in Discovery's Manifesto
TV // January 19, 2017
Paul Bettany to play the Unabomber in Discovery's Manifesto
Article // December 01, 2016
Christina Aguilera: Discovery series narrated by singer — exclusive
Article // June 30, 2016
'Game of Thrones' star to play Harley Davidson pioneer in miniseries
Article // January 07, 2016
Watch James Franco and Seth Rogen get 'Naked and Afraid'
Article // November 13, 2014
How Shark Week's 'Fin of Fury' composer builds suspense without horror
Article // August 19, 2014
Shark Week: 'Knowledge dispels fear'
Article // August 16, 2014
GoPros on dorsal fins: How Shark Week filmmakers tell sharks' stories
Article // August 15, 2014
Shark researcher Paul Clerkin takes EW on a dive into 'Alien Sharks'
Article // August 12, 2014
