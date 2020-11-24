Comedy Central

Most Recent

The best TV performances of 2021
Ana Gasteyer says playing topless Martha Stewart on Saturday Night Live was when she knew she wouldn't be fired
The comedian tells EW the bawdy Christmas sketch helped her find success on the show, and become part of SNL holiday history.
LeVar Burton says he no longer wants to be the new Jeopardy host
"I found out is that it wasn't the thing that I wanted after all."
Did Lady Gaga just stealthily recreate an iconic Broad City moment?
Fans noted that Gaga's latest makeup creation could be a spot-on reference to a classic moment from the beloved comedy Broad City.
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens cast on return of grandma gang in season 2, working with Minari's Alan Kim
Awkwafina, BD Wong, Bowen Yang, Teresa Hsiao, and Lori Tan Chinn break down everything that went into making Nora From Queens season 1, and what you can expect in season 2.
Trevor Moore, founder of sketch comedy troupe The Whitest Kids U Know, dies at 41
The comedian, director, and actor also frequently collaborated with Funny or Die and Comedy Central.
Advertisement

More Comedy Central

Kristen Schaal reveals why she got fired from South Park after one month
Writer-actress says she didn't fit in with the show's pitching style.
Watch Trixie Mattel smooth talk a gentleman caller in Crank Yankers clip
Trixie Mattel finds a man with a voice like hoooooneeeyy in EW's exclusive sneak peek at the 'Drag Race' icon's 'Crank Yankers' debut.
Trixie Mattel is a real doll in exclusive Crank Yankers images
Casa Bonita restaurant, made famous by South Park, files for bankruptcy
South Park to return with hourlong vaccination special
Trevor Noah and Jimmy Kimmel drag Ted Cruz for Cancun fiasco: 'You gotta be s----ing me, dude!'
Late-night hosts just can't quit Trump as impeachment trial begins: 'The circus came back to town'

Stephen Colbert had a "real feeling of déjà coup."

All Comedy Central

Netflix pulls Chappelle's Show from streaming at Dave Chappelle's request
TV // November 24, 2020
Late-night hosts gear up for Election Day: 'We gotta dump this loser'
TV // November 03, 2020
Chappelle's Show coming to Netflix and HBO Max in November
TV // October 30, 2020
South Park's Pandemic Special rips Trump, Disney, cops
TV // September 30, 2020
South Park characters fill the stands at Denver Broncos game
TV // September 27, 2020
Trevor Noah addresses the Breonna Taylor verdict: 'Nobody is winning'
TV // September 25, 2020
Trevor Noah and Stephen Colbert pay tribute to 'American icon' Ruth Bader Ginsburg
TV // September 22, 2020
Late-night hosts recap Trump's 'disaster-ish' town hall
TV // September 17, 2020
South Park tackling COVID-19 with its first hourlong episode
TV // September 15, 2020
Late-night hosts unpack Trump's mind-boggling coronavirus confession tapes
TV // September 10, 2020
Your guide to the fall 2020 TV premiere dates
TV // August 28, 2020
The Daily Show takes out full-page newspaper ad mocking Trump on day of RNC speech
TV // August 27, 2020
Farewell to Corporate, a great show that saw the world too clearly
TV // August 26, 2020
Tosh.0 canceled by Comedy Central, reversing 4-season renewal
TV // August 20, 2020
Late-night hosts react to Kamala Harris VP pick: Joe Biden 'went Black and he's not going back'
TV // August 12, 2020
Ren & Stimpy reboot will 'reimagine' the Nicktoon more than two decades later
TV // August 05, 2020
The best TV and movie marathons for Fourth of July 2020
TV // July 02, 2020
Beavis and Butt-Head being rebooted for a Gen Z world by Comedy Central
TV // July 01, 2020
Jon Stewart shares how Trevor Noah elevated The Daily Show: 'We did diversity for diversity's sake'
TV // June 25, 2020
This week's best in late-night: John Oliver, Trevor Noah, and Samantha Bee on police brutality
TV // June 12, 2020
Trevor Noah pushes Joe Biden on police reform: 'What does that actually mean?'
TV // June 11, 2020
Trevor Noah analyzes recent footage of police brutality against protestors, journalists
TV // June 09, 2020
Andrew Cuomo to Trevor Noah: 'I still hold myself responsible' for coronavirus deaths
TV // April 23, 2020
What the late-night TV slate looks like now — and how to watch
TV // April 03, 2020
South Park, Golden Girls, Jersey Shore, House, more getting #AloneTogether quarantine marathons
TV // March 26, 2020
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com