What to Watch podcast: Let's hear it for the boys with the premiere of The Wilds season 2
Plus, Mike Myers plays eight characters on 'The Pentaverate,' Bosch is back on 'Bosch: Legacy,' and the cast of 'Selling Sunset' sits down for an emotional reunion.
CNN+ shuts down even faster than Quibi did
At least it lasted longer than Scaramucci.
CNN+ sets premiere for Dionne Warwick documentary Don't Make Me Over
The iconic singer's new doc premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Andy Cohen shares his only regret from viral New Year's Eve rant: 'I was just stupid and drunk'
The Bravo savant had no filter during his CNN New Year's Eve special with Anderson Cooper.
CNN fires Chris Cuomo for trying to help governor brother fend off sexual harassment scandal
'This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother,' Cuomo said in a statement Saturday.
Chris Cuomo suspended at CNN for helping governor brother during sexual harassment scandal
Cuomo, the brother of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, is suspended indefinitely.