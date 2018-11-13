CNN

What to Watch podcast: Let's hear it for the boys with the premiere of The Wilds season 2
Plus, Mike Myers plays eight characters on 'The Pentaverate,' Bosch is back on 'Bosch: Legacy,' and the cast of 'Selling Sunset' sits down for an emotional reunion.
CNN+ shuts down even faster than Quibi did
At least it lasted longer than Scaramucci.
CNN+ sets premiere for Dionne Warwick documentary Don't Make Me Over
The iconic singer's new doc premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Andy Cohen shares his only regret from viral New Year's Eve rant: 'I was just stupid and drunk'
The Bravo savant had no filter during his CNN New Year's Eve special with Anderson Cooper.
CNN fires Chris Cuomo for trying to help governor brother fend off sexual harassment scandal
'This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother,' Cuomo said in a statement Saturday.
Chris Cuomo suspended at CNN for helping governor brother during sexual harassment scandal
Cuomo, the brother of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, is suspended indefinitely.
Beyond Roadrunner: Why Anthony Bourdain was his own best storyteller
How Kitchen Confidential, No Reservations, and Parts Unknown offer a deeper understanding of Bourdain than the new documentary about him.
Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman addresses the show's lack of diversity
The executive producer elaborated on her own role in the show's lack of inclusion of people of color.
Midwin Charles, CNN and MSNBC legal analyst, dies at 47
Biden inauguration draws bigger TV audience than Donald Trump's from 2017
New Year's Eve specials to watch while ringing in 2021 from home
Watch Sesame Street and CNN's town hall on racism: 'We can do better. We must do better'
Sesame Street and CNN holding town hall to discuss racism with kids

Big Bird will join CNN's Van Jones and Erica Hill to moderate.

CNN sues Trump White House for suspending Jim Acosta's press credentials
TV // November 13, 2018
Robert De Niro responds to receiving mail bomb: 'People MUST vote'
Movies // October 26, 2018
CNN developing final Parts Unknown season as sendoff to Anthony Bourdain
TV // August 01, 2018
Anthony Bourdain: Celebrities, chefs mourn CNN's Parts Unknown host
TV // June 08, 2018
CNN denies giving school shooting survivor scripted question for gun control town hall
TV // February 22, 2018
Florida shooting survivor challenges Marco Rubio to reject NRA money in CNN town hall
TV // February 21, 2018
Jimmy Kimmel's fake Wolf Blitzer accepts Trump's Fake News award
TV // January 18, 2018
Anderson Cooper chokes up while discussing Trump's 'sh--hole' comment
TV // January 12, 2018
CNN's Chris Cuomo is less than enthused about the upcoming royal wedding
TV // November 27, 2017
LaVar Ball responds to Trump tweet: 'If you help, you shouldn't have to say anything'
TV // November 21, 2017
New CNN ad wants to remind you that an apple is not a banana
TV // October 23, 2017
Andy Cohen replacing Kathy Griffin on CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast
TV // October 11, 2017
Kellyanne Conway spars with CNN host over gun control after Las Vegas shooting
TV // October 05, 2017
Senator Cassidy on Jimmy Kimmel takedown: 'I'm sorry he does not understand'
TV // September 20, 2017
CNN denies Clay Travis was invited back after sexist comments
TV // September 16, 2017
CNN's Brooke Baldwin shuts down Clay Travis after sexist 'boobs' comment
TV // September 15, 2017
Florida bar owner swears live on CNN during Irma coverage
TV // September 08, 2017
Don Lemon rips 'unhinged' Trump speech: 'Total eclipse of the facts'
TV // August 23, 2017
Bonnie Tyler previews her 'Total Eclipse' performance on CNN
Music // August 21, 2017
CNN anchor needs water break while recapping Trump's eventful last month
News // August 18, 2017
Anderson Cooper: Trump went 'out of his way to whitewash' a white power rally
TV // August 15, 2017
Trump's CNN cartoon tweet causes outrage after protestor's death
TV // August 15, 2017
CNN refuses to air new Trump ad criticizing journalists
TV // August 15, 2017
Jeffrey Lord has 'zero regrets' after CNN fires him over Nazi salute tweet
News // August 10, 2017
CNN fires Jeffrey Lord after Nazi salute tweet
News // August 10, 2017
