CMT

Most Recent

Oprah, Bono, Morgan Freeman, more to join Naomi Judd's family on CMT's River of Time tribute telecast
Robin Roberts will host guests that also include Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Emmylou Harris and Allison Russell, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Salma Hayek, and the Gaithers.
CMT to air Naomi Judd's public memorial with tributes from daughters Wynonna and Ashley
"Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration" will honor the late country legend's life and legacy.
Kelsea Ballerini will co-host CMT Awards from home after positive COVID-19 diagnosis
"Let's make some lemonade together out of these very bitter lemons," the recording artist said in her video message announcing the news.
2022 Grammy Awards ceremony lands new date and location
The new date also means that the CMT Music Awards will move from its original scheduled date of April 3 to a TBA later date that month.
Your guide to all the summer 2020 TV premiere dates
Watch Dolly Parton perform somber Kenny Rogers tribute on CMT Giants
Advertisement

More CMT

CMT to air Kenny Rogers tribute with virtual performances by Dolly Parton, Gavin DeGraw, and more
South Park, Golden Girls, Jersey Shore, House, more getting #AloneTogether quarantine marathons
CMT commits to equal airtime for music videos by men and women
Watch Shawn Mendes and Zac Brown Band duet on 'In My Blood'
First look at the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year: Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and more
Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, and more CMT honorees on the female artists who inspired them
Nashville recap: There's a whole lot of tears, love and Connie Britton in the last ever episode

All CMT

Nashville recap: Juliette tries to escape from the crazy cult
Recaps // June 21, 2018
Nashville recap: Daphne becomes Nashville's next big star
Recaps // June 14, 2018
Nashville recap: Will (kinda) tries to face his heart problems
Recaps // June 07, 2018
A Wife Swap revival is in the works at CMT
TV // March 08, 2018
Nashville recap: 'Sometimes You Just Can't Win'
Recaps // February 22, 2018
Nashville sets series finale date: What to expect from the final episodes
TV // February 22, 2018
Hearts are broken and music is made in first Music City trailer
TV // February 21, 2018
Nashville recap: 'Can't Help But Wonder Where I'm Bound'
Recaps // February 15, 2018
Nashville producer takes us inside that dark Juliette reveal and where she goes from here
TV // January 25, 2018
Nashville: The guys cover *NSYNC in exclusive clip
TV // January 25, 2018
New Nashville trailer features romance, tears, and... steroids?
TV // November 30, 2017
Nashville sneak peek: Daphne covers the Daria theme song
TV // May 31, 2017
Nashville midseason trailer: Could this be the end for Gunnar?
TV // May 25, 2017
Billy Ray Cyrus gets a 'second second chance' in Still the King season 2 trailer
TV // May 03, 2017
Nashville casts Rachel Bilson as a new series regular
TV // March 09, 2017
Nashville: What to expect after a three-month time jump
TV // March 08, 2017
Nashville: Charles Esten talks saying goodbye to [SPOILER]
TV // February 24, 2017
Chad Michael Murray is all Southern charm and steely core in Sun Records: EW review
TV // February 22, 2017
Nashville sneak peek: Deacon visits Rayna at the hospital
TV // February 22, 2017
Nashville ratings set CMT record
TV // January 10, 2017
Nashville review: Country drama settles nicely into its new CMT home
TV // January 03, 2017
CMT's Million Dollar Quartet now called Sun Records, premieres February 23
Article // December 14, 2016
Billy Ray Cyrus previews Still the King, his new CMT sitcom
Article // June 10, 2016
Chris Stapleton and Kenny Rogers to be honored at CMT Artists of the Year
Article // November 17, 2015
John Carter Cash explains Rick Rubin's influence on Johnny Cash's work
Article // September 10, 2015
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com