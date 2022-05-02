“Prodigal Son” – As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate with the case, on the fourth season finale of the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, May 24 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured (L-R): Shantel VanSanten as Nina Chase, Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, Katherine Renee Turner as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace and John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola. Photo: David M. Russell/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved