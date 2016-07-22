Bon Iver

Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
From Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Weeknd, all the artists who can't wait to get on the road again.
Taylor Swift announces second surprise album, Evermore, a 'sister' record to Folklore
Surprise, again! Swift revealed a track list, music video plans, and more for her next album.
Friday Five: Bon Iver collaborates with Bruce Springsteen, 2 Chainz shouts out HBCUs, and more
The five best things we heard this week.
Taylor Swift releasing surprise new album Folklore tonight
New collection features collaborations with Bon Iver and Jack Antonoff.
Friday Five: Jamie xx's percussive return, Norah Jones takes a cue from Dr. Seuss, and more
The five best songs of the week.
Kanye West's most left-field collaborations, from Kenny G to Elton John
The king of out-of-the-blue collabs just released his new album Jesus Is King.
EW's Friday Five: Katy Perry, the endless (Hot Girl) Summer, and the best songs of the week
Bon Iver sound more confident than ever on i,i
The best song from every Taylor Swift album
Cher's 'Believe' turns 20: How the song helped bring Auto-Tune into the mainstream
Lady Gaga, Natalie Portman, more sign open letter supporting girls' education
Bon Iver announce 2 A Million gender equity campaign
Bon Iver's 22, A Million: EW review

Bon Iver post cryptic video, tease 22 days
Article // July 22, 2016
James Blake shares 'I Need A Forest Fire' video
Article // May 10, 2016
Best Songs of the Week: Beyoncé, Bon Iver, and Sturgill Simpson
Article // February 12, 2016
Hear Bon Iver's unreleased song 'Haven, Mass'
Article // February 09, 2016
Bon Iver reveal 2016 tour dates
Article // November 18, 2015
Bon Iver's Justin Vernon regrets appearing in a Bushmills ad
Article // July 08, 2015
Justin Vernon says he's winding Bon Iver down
Article // September 25, 2012
Bon Iver brings operatic intensity to Radio City
Article // September 21, 2012
Tumblr Watch: Bon Iver Erotic Stories
Article // April 30, 2012
Coachella 2012: Five questions going into this weekend
Music Festivals // April 13, 2012
Bonnaroo lineup announced: Radiohead, Bon Iver, Skrillex heading to Tennessee
Article // February 14, 2012
Adele, Bon Iver, Lady Antebellum, and more Grammys
Article // February 13, 2012
Bon Iver scores upset victory for Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards
Article // February 12, 2012
Bon Iver says 'No, thank you' to performing at the Grammys, with expletives
Article // February 03, 2012
'The Game,' 'CSI,' 'Revenge': EW's TV Jukebox
Article // January 13, 2012
Adele, Florence and The Machine, Bon Iver, or Fleet Foxes: Who made EW's album of the year?
Article // December 16, 2011
Grammy nominees list 2012
Article // November 30, 2011
Bon Iver releases 'Holocene' video, lets disillusioned little boy be great: Watch here
Article // August 18, 2011
Jill Scott sings herself to first No. 1 album on Billboard 200 chart, Bon Iver also debuts considerably well
Article // June 29, 2011
Bon Iver's Justin Vernon talks about his new album, Kanye, and why home is where the heart is: An EW Q&A
Article // June 23, 2011
Bon Iver review - Bon Iver
Article // June 15, 2011
Kanye West mesmerizes tiny NYC club with 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy': On the scene
Article // November 24, 2010
'Dark Was the Night' at Radio City Music Hall: Bon Iver steals the show
Article // May 04, 2009
