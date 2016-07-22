Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
From Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Weeknd, all the artists who can't wait to get on the road again.
Taylor Swift announces second surprise album, Evermore, a 'sister' record to Folklore
Surprise, again! Swift revealed a track list, music video plans, and more for her next album.
Friday Five: Bon Iver collaborates with Bruce Springsteen, 2 Chainz shouts out HBCUs, and more
The five best things we heard this week.
Taylor Swift releasing surprise new album Folklore tonight
New collection features collaborations with Bon Iver and Jack Antonoff.
Friday Five: Jamie xx's percussive return, Norah Jones takes a cue from Dr. Seuss, and more
The five best songs of the week.
Kanye West's most left-field collaborations, from Kenny G to Elton John
The king of out-of-the-blue collabs just released his new album Jesus Is King.