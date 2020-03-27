Blumhouse

Karyn Kusama's Dracula movie dead over 'creative differences' — and we're not loving it
This sucks.
Get a first look at Jamie Lee Curtis' eco-horror graphic novel Mother Nature
The book is adapted from a script for the Halloween actress' planned directorial debut.
Paranormal Activity lives: Reboot film creeping onto Paramount+ just in time for Halloween
Halloween Kills to debut on Peacock on same day as theatrical release
The new entry in the long-running horror franchise is the latest film to go day-and-date amid a chaotic movie landscape.
Producer Jason Blum hopes to make more Purge movies: 'I'm very persuasive'
'The Forever Purge' opens in cinemas July 2
Nominated for Nothing: How could the Academy not see the awards-worthy qualities of The Invisible Man?
The Oscars missed a big opportunity to celebrate the horror genre by snubbing writer-director Leigh Whannell's instant classic.
The life and 'mysterious' death of Brittany Murphy to be explored in new docuseries
The Clueless star died in 2009 at the age of 32.
Jared Leto reunites with Requiem for a Dream director Darren Aronofsky for film Adrift
The pair re-team for a haunted-boat movie based on a short story by The Ring author Koji Suzuki.
Blumhouse wins rights to New York Times story about mother who hunted her daughter's killers
Sterile reboot The Craft: Legacy is all woke, no weird: Review
Zac Efron to light up new adaptation of Stephen King's Firestarter from Blumhouse
Time to call the corners! The Craft: Legacy gathers a new coven in first trailer
Elisabeth Moss to star in Blumhouse psychological thriller Mrs. March

Moss will play a polished Upper East Side housewife who unravels when she begins to suspect the detestable protagonist of her husband's latest best-selling novel is based on her.

