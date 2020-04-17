BET

Awards season calendar 2022-2023: See dates for Emmys, Tonys, Oscars, Cannes, and more
See new dates for major awards nominations, ceremonies, and important film festivals set to influence the race as they're announced through the 2023 awards season.
Here's when all 147 (!) new Christmas movies will premiere
Hallmark, Lifetime, Netflix and many more networks and streamers will bring you the biggest holiday-movie schedule ever.
The Game is back... again! See the first look at the revival series
Paramount+ is the new home for the popular series with nine lives.
Frankie Lons, Keyshia Cole's mother and reality star, dies at 61
"Frankie was a resilient woman, mom, and friend with so much to offer and will be missed by many," a BET spokesperson told EW.
Temptation lurks around every corner in season 2 of First Wives Club — watch the trailer
See EW's exclusive reveal of the first trailer for BET+'s returning comedy.
Method Man's BET Awards tribute to DMX was his chance to say goodbye: 'The brother's heart was so big'
Lil Nas X kisses male dancer in fiery BET Awards performance
Remember the time a young gay singer made history?
Cardi B reveals second pregnancy during BET Awards performance
The rapper and her husband, Offset, are giving us life (again).
BET Awards 2021: See the full winners list
Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby lead BET Awards nominations
Gerren Taylor, Baldwin Hills star, dies at 30
First look at BET's The Christmas Lottery, which features an LGBTQ couple and a mother with dementia
Your guide to the fall 2020 TV premiere dates

