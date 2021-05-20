BBC

How Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne 'forged a career' on mocking Donald Trump
The Vivienne says that trying to live up to her Trump Snatch Game on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 was the "scariest thing" she's ever done.
What to Watch: A pirate queen awakens alien sea devils in Doctor Who special
"Legend of the Sea Devils" marks the penultimate special for Jodie Whittaker.
Blu Hydrangea reveals horniest, shadiest Drag Race UK vs. the World moments — plus a Pangina bombshell
The Northern Irish queen tells EW she pulled off a surprise Dr. Evil switch during Snatch Game and shares a moment she says a queen asked her to send Pangina home.
The winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World is…
RuPaul crowns a new queen of the world after an intense lip-sync smackdown between Drag Race alums Blu Hydrangea, Jujubee, Mo Heart, and Baga Chipz.
Peaky Blinders boss gives a movie update, reveals he's planning spin-offs
The final season will not be the end of the story.
The explosive rise of Peaky Blinders: Inside the breakthrough show's final season plan
Over nine years, Peaky Blinders has transformed from a U.K. success to an international sensation. Now it prepares to say goodbye.
Tommy Shelby prepares to go out with a bang in new Peaky Blinders trailer
The sixth and final season of the period crime series will return in 2022.
Rebel Wilson says her team pushed back on her decision to lose weight
"I was earning millions of dollars playing the funny fat girl."
Ridley Scott says Blade Runner TV show is in the works
Christoper Walken painted over an actual Banksy artwork for The Outlaws finale
How Game of Thrones prepared Jacob Anderson for playing a fighter pilot on Doctor Who
Victoria Scone's fate revealed in shocking RuPaul's Drag Race UK twist
Doctor Who vet Russell T. Davies returns as showrunner 12 years after his departure

The producer credited with reviving the beloved sci-fi series is back for next season.

Prince William, Prince Harry criticize BBC for 'deceitful methods' used in landing Princess Diana interview
TV // May 20, 2021
BBC investigating misconduct allegations against Doctor Who stars Noel Clarke and John Barrowman
TV // May 07, 2021
Chris Lilley revives Ja'mie King after 8 years on quiche new podcast
TV // April 07, 2021
Jeremy Clarkson returning to Top Gear to honor late host Sabine Schmitz
TV // April 05, 2021
Amy Winehouse's mom to tell story of her daughter's life in documentary 10 years after singer's death
Movies // March 31, 2021
Top Gear star and racing giant Sabine Schmitz dies at 51
TV // March 17, 2021
Gugu Mbatha-Raw, David Oyelowo to lead HBO Max's The Girl Before adaptation
TV // March 02, 2021
BBC has no comment on report that Jodie Whittaker is leaving Doctor Who
TV // January 04, 2021
Lin-Manuel Miranda unpacks the heartbreaking finale for His Dark Materials season 2
TV // December 28, 2020
RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 2 queens serve wild royal realness
TV // December 16, 2020
How His Dark Materials translated the world of the witches to the screen
TV // November 30, 2020
RuPaul's Drag Race UK sets season 2 premiere, season 3 renewal
TV // November 02, 2020
See John Boyega and Letitia Wright in new trailer for Steve McQueen's Small Axe anthology
TV // September 20, 2020
Normal People's Paul Mescal on the 'massive responsibility' of bringing Connell's breakdown to screen
Emmys // August 24, 2020
Fleabag reunion! Phoebe Waller-Bridge to voice Andrew Scott's His Dark Materials daemon
Comic-Con // July 23, 2020
Jane Lynch to host Weakest Link reboot on NBC
TV // July 08, 2020
The best TV shows on Amazon Prime Video right now (February 2022)
TV // June 30, 2020
Normal People team reuniting to adapt Sally Rooney's Conversations With Friends for Hulu
TV // June 25, 2020
'BBC Dad' and his kids return to TV to brighten these dark times
TV // March 26, 2020
Game of Thrones actor Jack Gleeson returning to TV for first time since playing Joffrey
TV // March 09, 2020
What to quaran-stream if you're staying in to avoid coronavirus
TV // March 07, 2020
Reese Witherspoon to present girl-power BBC nature series Fierce Queens for Quibi
TV // January 16, 2020
How the His Dark Materials finale sets up the war of the worlds in season 2
TV // December 23, 2019
Hail to the king! His Dark Materials star goes behind Iorek and Iofur's death match
TV // December 16, 2019
Dracula's Netflix premiere awakens in bloody trailers for Sherlock team's miniseries
TV // December 13, 2019
