How Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne 'forged a career' on mocking Donald Trump
The Vivienne says that trying to live up to her Trump Snatch Game on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 was the "scariest thing" she's ever done.
What to Watch: A pirate queen awakens alien sea devils in Doctor Who special
"Legend of the Sea Devils" marks the penultimate special for Jodie Whittaker.
Blu Hydrangea reveals horniest, shadiest Drag Race UK vs. the World moments — plus a Pangina bombshell
The Northern Irish queen tells EW she pulled off a surprise Dr. Evil switch during Snatch Game and shares a moment she says a queen asked her to send Pangina home.
The winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World is…
RuPaul crowns a new queen of the world after an intense lip-sync smackdown between Drag Race alums Blu Hydrangea, Jujubee, Mo Heart, and Baga Chipz.
Peaky Blinders boss gives a movie update, reveals he's planning spin-offs
The final season will not be the end of the story.
The explosive rise of Peaky Blinders: Inside the breakthrough show's final season plan
Over nine years, Peaky Blinders has transformed from a U.K. success to an international sensation. Now it prepares to say goodbye.