Madeline Brewer on reuniting with Handmaid's Tale costar Elisabeth Moss in Shining Girls
In episode 6 of Shining Girls, Brewer plays Klara, Harper’s childhood friend and avant-garde dancer.
The Other Two stars on that hole pic episode and the scene that was 'one of the sexiest things I had ever read'
Plus, Samuel L. Jackson explains his personal connection to The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and why it took so long to get the limited series made — all on the latest episode of EW's The Awardist podcast.
Senator Ellen? A spacey first look at For All Mankind season 3
See four exclusive images from Apple TV+'s alternate-history drama, an EW favorite from Apple TV+ starring Joel Kinnaman and Jodi Balfour
Paul Walter Hauser previews his disturbing turn as a suspected serial killer in Black Bird
Get a sneak peek at the thriller, which hits Apple TV+ July 8.
Move over, hot priest! Tom Hiddleston is serving 'lusty vicar' on The Essex Serpent
"I'm on Team Lusty here," Hiddleston's costar Claire Danes says.
What to Watch podcast: Let's hear it for the boys with the premiere of The Wilds season 2
Plus, Mike Myers plays eight characters on 'The Pentaverate,' Bosch is back on 'Bosch: Legacy,' and the cast of 'Selling Sunset' sits down for an emotional reunion.
Prince of Tides series is in the works at Apple TV+
The Help director Tate Taylor is developing a TV adaptation of the 1991 Barbra Streisand and Nick Nolte drama.
Why the Pachinko showrunner wants you to 'call your parents' after watching the season 1 finale
The Apple TV+ series was renewed for season 2 Friday.
Pachinko showrunner Soo Hugh reveals the Rolling Stones song almost featured in 'joyful' opening credits
Elisabeth Moss says Shining Girls was one of the 'most complicated' things she's ever done
2023 Oscars predictions: Viola Davis, Leonardo DiCaprio, Avatar, and more contenders to watch
Pachinko star Lee Minho on Hansu's tragic backstory and anti-hero status
Severance creator answers (some of) our burning questions about that mind-blowing finale

A long talk with co-showrunner Dan Erickson about the sci-fi dramedy's season finale, what's ahead in season 2, and that Waffle Party.

CODA wins Best Picture at 2022 Oscars, becoming first streaming title to get top prize
Oscars // March 27, 2022
CODA's Troy Kotsur becomes second deaf performer to win Oscar, 35 years after costar Marlee Matlin
Oscars // March 27, 2022
Oscars 2022 winners list: Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, CODA win big at wildest Academy Awards in years
Oscars // March 27, 2022
Pachinko stars Minha Kim and Lee Minho's own family histories shaped their roles in the aching drama
TV // March 25, 2022
Dorothy prepares to 'do something stupid' in exclusive Servant season 3 finale clip
TV // March 24, 2022
5 anonymous Oscars voters reveal their juicy secret ballot picks: 'Boring white guy? Gotta go!'
Oscars // March 24, 2022
Pachinko review: Is it too soon to crown the best show of 2022?
TV Reviews // March 23, 2022
CODA takes Oscars lead, Drag Race, Succession win big at 2022 PGA Awards: See full list of winners
The Awardist // March 20, 2022
Stop! We have reached the limits of what true-story TV can teach us!
TV Reviews // March 12, 2022
Severance star Patricia Arquette is 'not scared of being a villain'
TV // March 11, 2022
2022 Oscars winner predictions: From Will Smith to CODA, here's who will win at the 94th Academy Awards
Oscars // March 08, 2022
Mystery solved! The Afterparty cast and producers break down the whodunit's twists and turns
TV // March 04, 2022
Michael Douglas to let freak kite fly as Ben Franklin in Apple TV+ limited series
TV // February 28, 2022
CODA blazes trail for deaf actors at Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022: See the full list of winners
SAG Awards // February 27, 2022
Kathryn Hahn attributes success to 'complex' roles for women her age
TV // February 24, 2022
Emmy Rossum appears to be playing Tom Holland's mom on Apple TV+ anthology series The Crowded Room
TV // February 22, 2022
Adam Scott says he's been waiting his 'whole career' for a project like Severance
TV // February 17, 2022
GLAAD study shows record number of LGBTQ characters on television
TV // February 17, 2022
See Dave Franco, Sam Richardson, and more as high schoolers in exclusive The Afterparty clip
TV // February 10, 2022
How to watch the 2022 Oscar nominees
Oscars // February 08, 2022
See the full list of 2022 Oscar nominees
Oscars // February 08, 2022
Kristen Wiig and Laura Dern team up for Apple TV+ comedy series Mrs. American Pie
TV // February 07, 2022
Severance review: Adam Scott discovers that work is hell in wistful sci-fi thriller
TV Reviews // February 07, 2022
Why M. Night Shyamalan brought in his daughter Ishana to direct Servant episodes
TV // February 04, 2022
Connie Britton reunites with Friday Night Lights showrunner for new series Dear Edward
TV // February 01, 2022
