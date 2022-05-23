Amblin Entertainment

How to watch the 2022 Oscar nominees
It's time to start checking off titles before March 27.
David Lynch joins the cast of Steven Spielberg's next movie, The Fabelmans
The filmmaker and Twin Peaks co-creator has joined the semi-autobiographical film in a secret role.
Inside Universal's VelociCoaster: A wild ride with Jurassic World: Dominion teasers
EW reveals how Universal's 'VelociCoaster' was designed to scare the hell out of you (with 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Easter eggs and Chris Pratt cameos hidden throughout).