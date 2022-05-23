Amblin Entertainment

Most Recent

How to watch the 2022 Oscar nominees
It's time to start checking off titles before March 27.
David Lynch joins the cast of Steven Spielberg's next movie, The Fabelmans
The filmmaker and Twin Peaks co-creator has joined the semi-autobiographical film in a secret role.
Inside Universal's VelociCoaster: A wild ride with Jurassic World: Dominion teasers
EW reveals how Universal's 'VelociCoaster' was designed to scare the hell out of you (with 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Easter eggs and Chris Pratt cameos hidden throughout).
Steven Spielberg and the Duffer Brothers bringing Stephen King's The Talisman to TV
Tiny Toons reboot coming to Cartoon Network and HBO Max
Hillary Clinton and Steven Spielberg teaming for CW series about women's suffrage movement
Advertisement

More Amblin Entertainment

Steven Spielberg wraps 'stunningly moving' West Side Story shoot with sweet message
Oscar-winning director shared new photos and a message of gratitude on the final day of filming.
Steven Spielberg's Amblin TV pulls out of CBS' Bull in wake of harassment scandal
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com