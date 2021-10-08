Amazon Prime

The Boys showrunner explains one 'Herogasm' moment they didn't do
Eric Kripke and the writers went in a different direction for the "Herogasm" episode, so this moment from the comics had to go.
The Boys boss says more spin-off concepts are in consideration
Eric Kripke doesn't want to rush an expanded Boys universe. "I think we want to build it slowly," he tells EW.
Jensen Ackles clarifies longstanding Marvel rumor: 'Did I audition for Captain America? No, I did not'
Ackles now plays Soldier Boy on The Boys and describes the character as "Captain America on his ass."
Hell-raisers: The Boys season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Just because they're Emmy nominated doesn't mean The Boys are pulling their punches. Here, the team dives into what might be "the most insane season of TV ever filmed."
Is Soldier Boy the key to taking out Homelander? The Boys season 3 trailer thinks so
Can Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy do what Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) says and "blow Homelander's f---ing brains out"?
The Boys college-set spin-off officially starts production with new cast members
"It's a really smart, funny, insane show," executive producer Eric Kripke tells EW.