Amazon Prime

The Boys showrunner explains one 'Herogasm' moment they didn't do
Eric Kripke and the writers went in a different direction for the "Herogasm" episode, so this moment from the comics had to go.
The Boys boss says more spin-off concepts are in consideration
Eric Kripke doesn't want to rush an expanded Boys universe. "I think we want to build it slowly," he tells EW.
Jensen Ackles clarifies longstanding Marvel rumor: 'Did I audition for Captain America? No, I did not'
Ackles now plays Soldier Boy on The Boys and describes the character as "Captain America on his ass."
Hell-raisers: The Boys season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Just because they're Emmy nominated doesn't mean The Boys are pulling their punches. Here, the team dives into what might be "the most insane season of TV ever filmed."
Is Soldier Boy the key to taking out Homelander? The Boys season 3 trailer thinks so
Can Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy do what Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) says and "blow Homelander's f---ing brains out"?
The Boys college-set spin-off officially starts production with new cast members
"It's a really smart, funny, insane show," executive producer Eric Kripke tells EW.
The Boys stars preview season 3's musical: 'Dancing With the Stars ain't got s--- on us'
Karen Fukuhara and Tomer Capone tell EW about pulling off a full-on musical moment in the midst of the chaos that is The Boys.
Chace Crawford joked he wouldn't work again after The Boys season 3: 'It's weird'
This was after the actor was asked about The Deep's sexcapades with aquatic animals.
Neil Gaiman fan Whoopi Goldberg joins Anansi Boys TV series in key role as the God of Birds
Jensen Ackles unleashes Soldier Boy, Karl Urban gets laser vision in The Boys season 3 teaser trailer
Billy Butcher the supe? The Boys just teased that Karl Urban gets superpowers in season 3
Rick and Morty meets The Boys in sneak peek at Justin Roiland's off-the-rails Diabolical episode
A Blade Runner TV series is in the works at Amazon Studios

'Blade Runner 2099' is set 50 years after the events of Denis Villeneuve's 2017 film.

The Expanse drops first look at sixth and final season with explosive trailer
Comic-Con // October 08, 2021
The Boys costume designer creates over-the-top Emmys red carpet looks for the Seven
Emmys // September 19, 2021
The Wheel of Time comes to life in first trailer for Amazon series
TV // September 02, 2021
The Boys season 3 reveals Starlight's supe ex-boyfriend with ties to nefarious organization
TV // August 07, 2021
Rosie O'Donnell gets in the game with role in A League of Their Own TV series
TV // July 29, 2021
Mr. Nancy officially recast for Anansi Boys series with The Good Fight's Delroy Lindo
TV // July 28, 2021
Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys to become Amazon series separate from canceled American Gods
TV // July 21, 2021
The Boys showrunner promises an even crazier season 3 moment than 'Herogasm'
TV // July 13, 2021
The Boys showrunner says Emmys 'voted for exploding whales and 10-foot penises' after nominations
Emmys // July 13, 2021
The Boys launches Vought News digital series to fill in story gaps ahead of season 3
TV // July 07, 2021
Phoebe Waller-Bridge made a Fleabag gin to numb our season 2 heartache — also for charity
TV // July 05, 2021
See exclusive photos of Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, and more at The Tomorrow War red carpet premiere
Movies // July 01, 2021
The Legend of Vox Machina first look assembles Critical Role D&D crew in animated form
TV // June 23, 2021
If you're a PC gamer, you need to shop these Razer deals before Amazon Prime Day ends tonight
Gaming // June 22, 2021
Amazon is giving you a free Disney+ subscription in this half-off Fire TV Stick deal
TV // June 22, 2021
Amazon is basically giving you free money with this Sony Prime Day headphone bundle deal
Music // June 21, 2021
Best-selling Nintendo Switch games are up to 70 percent off for Amazon Prime Day 2021
Gaming // June 21, 2021
Amazon still has huge PlayStation deals live for Prime Day — up to 67 percent off games
Gaming // June 21, 2021
Amazon's 2021 Prime Day TV deals are live now, with Samsung 8K TVs up to $2,800 off
Lifestyle // June 21, 2021
Big Little Lies twins will now be terrorizing Naomi Watts in the Goodnight Mommy remake
Movies // June 17, 2021
Amazon just put its Luna cloud gaming service controller on sale for the first time ever
Gaming // June 14, 2021
Milo Ventimiglia reunites with Gilmore Girls creator for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4
TV // June 10, 2021
Arrow vet Stephen Amell gives Jensen Ackles' The Boys look his green supersuit seal of approval
TV // June 10, 2021
Jensen Ackles gets supe-d up as Soldier Boy in first look at The Boys season 3
TV // June 07, 2021
The Boys gives Erin Moriarty's Starlight a full-on music video for season 2 song
TV // June 03, 2021
