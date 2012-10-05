Oscar contenders King Richard, West Side Story, Dune hit big on AFI Awards winners list
The American Film Institute awards recognize the best films and TV shows of 2021 as the Oscar race heats up. See all the winners here.
Sofia Coppola, Rita Moreno, more to receive career tributes at AFI Fest
Mira Nair and Kirby Dick will also be honored at the awards-positioning festival.
American Film Institute launches quarantine AFI Movie Club with Steven Spielberg
AFI turns their 100 Years, 100 Movies list to recommend quarantine viewing.
AFI top 10 raises Joker, Little Women, more in Oscar race
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Farewell, The Irishman, more land on the group's annual top 10 list.
Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Mackie stick it to the man in The Banker trailer
George Nolfi's upcoming Apple TV+ drama follows the true story of the first pair of black bankers in 1950s America.