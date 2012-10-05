AFI

Oscar contenders King Richard, West Side Story, Dune hit big on AFI Awards winners list
The American Film Institute awards recognize the best films and TV shows of 2021 as the Oscar race heats up. See all the winners here.
Sofia Coppola, Rita Moreno, more to receive career tributes at AFI Fest
Mira Nair and Kirby Dick will also be honored at the awards-positioning festival.
American Film Institute launches quarantine AFI Movie Club with Steven Spielberg
AFI turns their 100 Years, 100 Movies list to recommend quarantine viewing.
Laura Dern loves both of her awards movies — Marriage Story and Little Women — equally
AFI top 10 raises Joker, Little Women, more in Oscar race
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Farewell, The Irishman, more land on the group's annual top 10 list.
Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Mackie stick it to the man in The Banker trailer
George Nolfi's upcoming Apple TV+ drama follows the true story of the first pair of black bankers in 1950s America.
Samuel L. Jackson is suited for drama in first photo from Apple's The Banker
George Nolfi's upcoming film will world-premiere as AFI Fest's closing night selection.
Beyoncé makes surprise appearance at AFI gala to honor Melina Matsoukas
Diane Keaton AFI Tribute: Woody Allen makes surprise appearance and 6 more highlights
Steve Martin, Meryl Streep, more to honor Diane Keaton at AFI tribute
Mad Men: Jon Hamm, January Jones reunion at AFI Awards
'Boyhood,' 'Into the Woods' make the AFI Awards list
AFI movies of the year: 'Her' and '12 Years a Slave' in; 'August: Osage County' out

Mel Brooks to receive 41st AFI Lifetime Achievement Award
