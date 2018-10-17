A&E

What to Watch podcast: Food Network cooks up delicious new series The Julia Child Challenge
Also, The Neighborhood stars pop up on Bob Hearts Abishola for a crossover, and A&E investigates Secrets of the Chippendales Murders.
This is a story about control: 15 revelations from Janet Jackson's new documentary
Wait, Janet and Justin are still "very good friends?" The pop diva bares all in 'Janet Jackson.'
What to Watch: Janet Jackson takes control of her narrative in new documentary
A four-hour, two-night documentary on Lifetime and A&E reveals the superstar in her own words.
Holly Madison says she was afraid to leave Playboy mansion due to 'mountain of revenge porn'
The model likens her relationship with the late Hugh Hefner to "Stockholm syndrome" in the premiere of the A&E docuseries 'Secrets of Playboy.'
Cooper Hefner defends late dad Hugh ahead of Playboy docuseries premiere
The young Hefner condemned 'salacious stories' about his father ahead of the premiere of A&E's 'Secrets of Playboy.'
Janet Jackson felt 'guilty by association' after molestation allegations against brother Michael
The singer also weighs in on the fallout over the Justin Timberlake Super Bowl controversy in the trailer for Lifetime and A&E's documentary.
Janet Jackson takes control of her story in raw doc trailer: 'Love it or hate it, this is me'
Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, Paula Abdul, and more will appear in Lifetime and A&E's Janet.
How the women of Alone survived isolation, starvation, and grizzlies — and why they'd do it again
Kiss break down origins of ultimate party song 'Rock and Roll All Nite'
Storage Wars star Jarrod Schulz charged with domestic violence against Brandi Passante
Stone Cold Steve Austin still gets emotional seeing his final match with the Rock
Your guide to the 2021 TV premiere dates
Texas sheriff indicted for allegedly destroying Live PD footage

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath sets season 3 premiere date
TV // October 17, 2018
Freaks and Geeks: 12 highlights from The Documentary premiere
TV // April 22, 2018
Bates Motel: Get your exclusive first look at Rihanna
TV // January 31, 2017
Bates Motel recap: Forever
Article // May 10, 2016
50 Cent: A&E developing variety series with rapper
Article // March 17, 2016
Civilians to pose as prisoners for new A&E docuseries '60 Days In'
Article // February 10, 2016
Jake Gyllenhaal partners with A&E to develop cult-focused anthology series
Article // January 06, 2016
Bates Motel premiere date, Damien premiere date set by A&E
Article // January 06, 2016
A&E Fear: Buried Alive Halloween show
Article // October 05, 2015
Cosby: The Women Speak: Heidi Thomas tells her story of alleged sexual assault
Article // September 15, 2015
O.J. Simpson documentaries to air on A&E and LMN
Article // August 27, 2015
War and Peace first look: Paul Dano, Lily James, Gillian Anderson star in BBC's miniseries
Article // August 14, 2015
A&E promo gives first look at Nick and Drew Lachey reality series
Article // June 10, 2015
Sex workers featured on A&E's '8 Minutes' say network failed to offer help, privacy
Article // May 05, 2015
A+E Networks announces new programs 'Fit 2 Fat 2 Fit,' 'Shotgun,' 'Sing It!,' more
Article // April 30, 2015
A&E's 'Returned' will be 'distinctly different' from French original
Article // January 09, 2015
'Bates Motel' pays homage to 'Psycho' in first look at season 3
Article // December 19, 2014
Watch an Internet couple meet IRL in the premiere of 'Love Prison'
Article // September 01, 2014
'Duck Dynasty': Phil Robertson under fire for more homophobic comments
Article // May 23, 2014
Mark Pellegrino to star in A&E's 'The Returned'
Article // May 23, 2014
A&E Network orders 'Catfish'-like dating series on remote island
Article // May 08, 2014
'Bates Motel' finale: EP on what's next for Dylan, that kiss, and more
Article // May 05, 2014
'Bates Motel' finale: Let's talk about that kiss...
Article // May 05, 2014
'Bates Motel' postmortem: EP on Norman's memory, Dylan's [spoiler!]
Article // April 28, 2014
'Bates Motel': Watch Norman experience a blackout-inducing flashback
Article // April 04, 2014
